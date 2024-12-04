Playback speed
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

with special guest, Dr. Robert Greenberg
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dec 04, 2024
Dr. Robert Greenberg has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and a Doctorate of Chiropractic. He holds numerous patents for medical inventions and technologies and has been formulating nutritional products for over 35 years for various health and wellness companies. He has lectured throughout the world on topics including Biological Terrain and the autonomic nervous system response to stress and heart rate variability. Dr Greenberg has served on numerous boards, advisory committees and scientific review groups relating to health and nutrition. He has published numerous articles appearing in both professional and lay-based nutritional journals. His latest focus has been quantum physics and the relationship this has to the “field” and to overall personal and planetary wellness.

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
