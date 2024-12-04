Dr. Robert Greenberg has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and a Doctorate of Chiropractic. He holds numerous patents for medical inventions and technologies and has been formulating nutritional products for over 35 years for various health and wellness companies. He has lectured throughout the world on topics including Biological Terrain and the autonomic nervous system response to stress and heart rate variability. Dr Greenberg has served on numerous boards, advisory committees and scientific review groups relating to health and nutrition. He has published numerous articles appearing in both professional and lay-based nutritional journals. His latest focus has been quantum physics and the relationship this has to the “field” and to overall personal and planetary wellness.
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
with special guest, Dr. Robert Greenberg
Dec 04, 2024
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post