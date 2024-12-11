Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Erin McDermott, a registered nurse since 1997, made headlines when she left the medical system in 2020, taking a stand against what she calls the "COVID nonsense." After decades of serving patients, Erin stepped into the spotlight as an activist, exposing the risks of vaccine mandates and sharing the stories of countless individuals affected by misinformation.

In this compelling interview, Erin opens up about:

Why She Walked Away from Healthcare

After decades in the system, Erin shares the moment she realized she could no longer stay and how she chose to stand for medical freedom.

How Her Mother’s Tragic Passing Fueled Her Mission

Erin reveals how her healthy 79-year-old mother’s sudden passing on a cruise in 2023, following three COVID vaccines and improper treatment, shaped her fight against misinformation.

Her Passion for Empowering Women Over 40

Erin discusses why she chose this demographic and her mission to inspire women to take control of their health through whole foods, cardio, and strength training.

The Biggest Challenges Women Face in Midlife

Erin dives into the mindset hurdles middle-aged women encounter and how she helps them overcome self-doubt and embrace a life of strength and independence.

Through her story of resilience, advocacy, and empowerment, Erin McDermott continues to inspire women worldwide to reclaim their health and live with purpose. Don’t miss this thought-provoking conversation.

Find more on Erin:

Facebook

RevolutionFitness.club

Instagram

Sign-up for Erin’s The Bikini Blueprint HERE and receive workouts, recipes and more.

