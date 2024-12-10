Playback speed
Morning Coffee - Dec.10, 2024

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dec 10, 2024
4
1
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, hear me talk about the following topics:

  • My Walking With God book makes a great Christmas gift, especially for someone who can use a little uplifting.

  • A thought about gift giving in a most meaningful way

  • My opinion on Goodwill. It’s a business, not a charity. If you want to donate to a charity, look for a real local one. Examples are women’s shelters or Salvation Army

  • Broken bones – know what your vitamin D level is. Ensure you get these into your system for healthy bones and less pain: Vitamin D - 5,000 IU per day, Boron 3mg 2-3 times a day, Vitamin C 3,000mg a day, Calcium (Opti Bone Health) 600mg per day, Strontium (Opti Bone Matrix Support) 650mg 1-2 times a day, Magnesium (not oxide) 400mg a day. (Do not take calcium and magnesium at the same time as the strontium). And think about addi

    ng the Juvent plate for Osteopenia to your routine (Get $500 off with code DRT). (Save 10% on Tenpenny supplements with code DRT10)

  • Is bone-on-bone a diagnosis. My personal opinion is no it is not! It’s a fear-factor. Ortho-arthritis is the correct diagnosis. At TIMC we inject mannitol for joint pain. Acupuncture also helps tremendously. Synvisc - for interarticular injection. Call Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center if you would like to book an appointment 440-239-3438.

  • Where to find all the products that I talk about on my podcasts. Take advantage of all the discounts that the partners have granted my audience. You won’t find them anywhere else.

  • What are cataracts? A simple explanation.

  • Removing harmful proteins from the injections – I have formulated Opti Vial Cleanse with EDTA https://bit.ly/drtvital - Save 10% with code DRT10

  • Does Zeolite detox from the Covid shot? I give some options on what you can do that may help remove some of the garbage that you have from these dangerous shots

  • Watch the webinar interview I had with Dr.Lee, a Toxicologist, who has invested time into studying Zeolite: https://Drtenpenny.com/drleeweb

  • Learn more about our Green Energy from Dr.Goldberg. This product helps with spike protein elimination: https://drtenpenny.com/oyh-drrgreenberg5

  • Parasite webinar coming in Jan. Pre-register today to save 40% (use code BUGS) - https://bit.ly/parasitewebinar

  • Cardio Miracle information - hear the interview with John Hewlett, why he was compelled to create the product, how it works, and all the benefits to overall health: https://drtenpenny.com/twfree-jhewlett/ (save 15% when you order HERE)

