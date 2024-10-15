Morning Coffee - Oct.15, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

Thorough explanation of what a thermogram is: learn more at tenpennyimc.com

What a thermogram sees and how it’s done

Mammogram and the limitation of the tool

Breast biopsies – over 90% are negative

A study on biopsies done comparing mammogram vs thermography

Recommendation: follow Sydney Ross Singer’s substack

Read my 2 substack blogs on breast health that include suggestions on how to keep yours healthy: Bras, Booze, and Breasts and Bras and Large Breasts

What to look for when looking for a thermogram in your area (standardization of temperature)

Do the shingles shots work? prevention – L-Lysine and lots of Vit C

Thoughts on fasting – ‘Super Fast – Fasting for Super Health’ book

Which of my books are in print and what is coming

Where to find a list of Physicians that are not under government control: CCHFreedom.com

What is the likelihood of getting Shingles as an adult – read my articles at The Tenpenny Report (search the word Shingles)

Today, Oct.15, 2024, is the last day to vote against the UN Pact for the Future. If passed, this will take away many of the freedoms we still have today.

Interview with Twila Brase where we go into detail about the UN Pact for the Future and how it will negatively impact us if it goes through. Watch it HERE

Friday Focus newsletter

