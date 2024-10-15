Playback speed
Morning Coffee - Oct.15, 2024

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Oct 15, 2024
3
Transcript

LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do.  The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience.  Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

  • Thorough explanation of what a thermogram is: learn more at tenpennyimc.com

  • Call Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center to book your Thermogram – 440-239-3438

  • Opti Breast Cleanse – Save 15% with code DRT15 from Oct.11 to Oct.17

  • What a thermogram sees and how it’s done

  • Mammogram and the limitation of the tool

  • Breast biopsies – over 90% are negative

  • A study on biopsies done comparing mammogram vs thermography

  • Recommendation: follow Sydney Ross Singer’s substack

  • Read my 2 substack blogs on breast health that include suggestions on how to keep yours healthy: Bras, Booze, and Breasts and Bras and Large Breasts

  • What to look for when looking for a thermogram in your area (standardization of temperature)

  • NEW EDTA product in our store! Opti Vital Cleanse – bit.ly/drtvital

  • Join us at the THRC open house this Friday Oct. 18th – call to RSVP 440-373-7372

  • Do the shingles shots work?  prevention – L-Lysine and lots of Vit C

  • Thoughts on fasting – ‘Super Fast – Fasting for Super Health’ book

  • Which of my books are in print and what is coming

  • The Wellness Blanket – how it’s working for me.  See my sleep cycle as proof of my sleep pattern since I got my blanket – save 10% with code DRT10

  • Where to find a list of Physicians that are not under government control: CCHFreedom.com

  • What is the likelihood of getting Shingles as an adult – read my articles at The Tenpenny Report (search the word Shingles)

  • Today, Oct.15, 2024, is the last day to vote against the UN Pact for the Future.  If passed, this will take away many of the freedoms we still have today. 

  • Interview with Twila Brase where we go into detail about the UN Pact for the Future and how it will negatively impact us if it goes through. Watch it HERE

