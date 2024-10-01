Morning Coffee - Oct.1, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!
In this episode, the following topics are discussed:
Stock up on things you need asap! The dockworkers are now on strike and it may go into December if the negotiations don’t go well. There will be shortages of food, essentials, gas, medicine, etc. Think of everything that gets imported into the USA…it has come to a halt. In coming days/weeks things will get very serious
Make sure you are stocked up, medically, think of your health, make sure you have enough detox protocols, set some poison protocols in place, and brush up on all your prepper education! This is crucial with the strike of the dock workers already in effect!
Prepper beef available at beef4prep.com – use code L4U15 to save 30%
If you can, donate to the people affected by the hurricane at Storewithyourz.com
Suggestions on gifts that are good for health: Zeolite, Opti Mune
The importance of reading labels, buying from local farmers, eating clean – what does “Natural’ on a food label really mean? , Organic Food Labeling , Controlling the Food Supply
The Wellness Blanket for more restful sleep. It brings down the acidity in your body. – 10% off with code DRT10
Hair sample testing. What’s the controversy?
Opinion on nerve pain and using essential oils for it. It’s important to know why the nerve pain is happening rather than just covering it up.
An incredible movie by Chris Burgard that moved me beyond belief – The War on Truth movie – watch it at thewarontruth.com or hisglory.me
Does viral transmitting mean the unvaxxed have the vaccine the same as they took the shot? EDTA and Vitamin C (save 10% with code DRT10) helps but there is no evidence of ANYTHING getting rid of the full damage. Be sure to pair it with ivermectin. If you are in the state of OH call the clinic to get ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine – TenpennyIMC.com
Blood tests: a breakdown of what is tested, and how to get a more in-depth test – vibrant America. Tenpennyimc.com
Friday Focus item: Opti Neuro Fit Special offer this week -15% off with code DRT15 until Oct.3 2024 (after that, use code DRT10 for 10% off)
Eye on the Evidence – substack: Good News for Humanity
