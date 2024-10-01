Morning Coffee - Oct.1, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

Links associated with this show:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

ECPstudio.com

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

Leave a comment