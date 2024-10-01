Playback speed


Morning Coffee - Oct.1, 2024

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Oct 01, 2024
Transcript

LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do.  The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience.  Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, the following topics are discussed:

  • Stock up on things you need asap!  The dockworkers are now on strike and it may go into December if the negotiations don’t go well.  There will be shortages of food, essentials, gas, medicine, etc.  Think of everything that gets imported into the USA…it has come to a halt.  In coming days/weeks things will get very serious

  • Make sure you are stocked up, medically, think of your health, make sure you have enough detox protocols, set some poison protocols in place, and brush up on all your prepper education!  This is crucial with the strike of the dock workers already in effect!

  • Prepper beef available at beef4prep.comuse code L4U15 to save 30%

  • If you can, donate to the people affected by the hurricane at Storewithyourz.com

  • Suggestions on gifts that are good for health: Zeolite, Opti Mune

  • The importance of reading labels, buying from local farmers, eating clean – what does “Natural’ on a food label really mean?Organic Food Labeling , Controlling the Food Supply

  • The Wellness Blanket for more restful sleep.  It brings down the acidity in your body.  – 10% off with code DRT10 

  • Hair sample testing.  What’s the controversy?

  • Opinion on nerve pain and using essential oils for it.  It’s important to know why the nerve pain is happening rather than just covering it up. 

  • An incredible movie by Chris Burgard that moved me beyond belief – The War on Truth movie – watch it at thewarontruth.com or hisglory.me

  • Does viral transmitting mean the unvaxxed have the vaccine the same as they took the shot? EDTA and Vitamin C (save 10% with code DRT10) helps but there is no evidence of ANYTHING getting rid of the full damage.  Be sure to pair it with ivermectin.  If you are in the state of OH call the clinic to get ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine – TenpennyIMC.com

  • Blood tests: a breakdown of what is tested, and how to get a more in-depth test – vibrant America. Tenpennyimc.com

  • Friday Focus item: Opti Neuro Fit Special offer this week -15% off with code DRT15 until Oct.3 2024 (after that, use code DRT10 for 10% off)

  • Eye on the Evidence – substack: Good News for Humanity 

Links associated with this show:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

ECPstudio.com

Tenpennyecp.com

Cardio Miracle Save 15% 

My Pillow Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

