On September 25, 2024, a federal court in California ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must strengthen the regulation of fluoride in drinking water across the country. The court found that the evidence produced by the plaintiffs, the nonprofit Food & Water Watch, and a handful of anti-fluoride groups was compelling. The judge ruled that the scientific evidence of health risks from ingesting fluoride at current levels (0.7mg/l) puts people—especially the developing brains of infants—at unreasonable risk.

In the introduction of the 80-page ruling, Judge Edward M. Chen, an Obama appointee who received his judicial commission in 2011, stated the following:

The issue before this Court is whether the Plaintiffs have established by a preponderance of the evidence that the fluoridation of drinking water at levels typical in the United States poses an unreasonable risk of injury to the health of the public within the meaning of Amended Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). For the reasons set forth below, the Court so finds. Specifically, the Court finds that fluoridation of water at 0.7 milligrams per liter (mg/L) – the level presently considered “optimal” in the United States – poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children. It should be noted that this finding does not conclude with certainty that fluoridated water is injurious to public health; rather, as required by the Amended TSCA, the Court finds there is an unreasonable risk of such injury, a risk sufficient to require the EPA to engage with a regulatory response. This order does not dictate precisely what that response must be. Amended TSCA leaves that decision in the first instance to the EPA. One thing the EPA cannot do, however, in the face of this Court’s finding, is to ignore that risk. (emphasis added)

Hopefully, this ruling will have a significant impact on the widespread, long-held practice of adding fluoride to drinking water in the United States. Currently, about 75 percent of the population, drink fluoridated water.

The history of fluoridating America’s drinking water is long and twisting. Fluorine is the world's 13th most abundant element of the Earth’s crust. Traces of fluorine are found in the air, soil, rocks, and water. Although fluoride is used industrially to manufacture ceramics, pesticides, aerosol propellants, refrigerants, glassware, and Teflon cookware, it is a generally unwanted byproduct of aluminum, fertilizer, and iron ore manufacture.

In 1901, Frederick McKay, a recent dental school graduate, moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to set up his practice. On arrival, he found many residents had dark brown stains on their teeth so severe that they were sometimes the color of chocolate candy. Many years of research led to the answer: a high amount of fluoride in the water was staining the tooth enamel. However, he also noted that the dark brown teeth were highly resistant to decay. Many years later, in 1945, after numerous discussions with researchers from the Public Health Service (which morphed into the CDC), the Michigan Department of Health, and other public health organizations, the City Commission of Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first city in the world voted to fluoridate its drinking water. At 11 years into a 15-year study of 30,000 school children, it was announced that the rate of dental caries among the children born after fluoride was added to the water supply dropped more than 60 percent. Even before the final results of the studies were known, the US Public Health Service adopted the widespread introduction of community water fluoridation schemes at one ppm in 1950. Many years later, two separate studies found significant methodological flaws in the original study from Grand Rapids, including data cherry-picking and selection bias.

Soon after fluoridation was adopted nationwide in the US, the WHO adopted the same policies, and at least 30 nations began introducing water fluoridation. However, times are changing. Currently, only about 5% of the world's population in only eight countries —Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Ireland, totaling 350 million people—(including 200 million Americans) consume artificially fluoridated water.

A study published in 2014 in The Scientific World Journal, a thorough review of fluoride as a Public Health Intervention, states the following:

Fluoride has modest benefits in terms of reducing dental caries but significant costs in terms of cognitive impairment, hypothyroidism, dental and skeletal fluorosis, enzyme and electrolyte derangement, and uterine cancer. Given that most of the toxic effects of fluoride are due to ingestion, fluoride in drinking water has virtually no proven benefit.

It is a fantastic step forward when a judge actually looks at the science and takes action. The judge went on to say in his ruling:

In all, there is substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health. It is associated with a reduction in the IQ of children and is hazardous at dosages far too close to fluoride levels in the United States' drinking water. This risk is unreasonable under the Amended TSCA. Reduced IQ poses serious harm. Studies have linked IQ decrements of even one or two points to, for example, reduced educational attainment, employment status, productivity, and earned wages. Indeed, the EPA recognizes that reduction of IQ poses a serious community health issue. Moreover, highly susceptible populations are impacted, including over two million pregnant women and babies, a number far exceeding the population size the EPA has looked to in determining whether regulatory action was warranted in other risk evaluations (i.e., 500 people or less).

