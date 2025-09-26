From The Archives: Deep Dive with Gregory Wrightstone

This week on From The Archives, we revisit an eye-opening conversation with Gregory Wrightstone, a geologist with more than 35 years of experience studying Earth’s processes. With degrees from Waynesburg University and West Virginia University, Greg has presented his findings across the globe – from India to Ireland to China – always championing science, facts, and data over political spin.

In his groundbreaking book, Inconvenient Facts, Greg dismantles the mainstream narrative that the planet is on the brink of climate catastrophe. Instead, his thorough review of the evidence reveals a different reality: rising temperatures and increasing carbon dioxide are not doomsday signals but factors that are actually benefiting the Earth and humanity.

This conversation is essential for anyone seeking truth about climate change beyond the fear-driven headlines. Greg makes the science accessible, equipping us to see through the hype and recognize how the climate narrative is being weaponized as a tool for control.

This is a must-hear for every critical thinker who values truth, freedom, and stewardship of God’s creation.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment