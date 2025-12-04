The Tenpenny Files with Don Jeffries

History is supposed to anchor us, yet most people sense something unsettling beneath the polished stories they were taught. Donald Jeffries steps into that unease and confirms the suspicion you have felt for years. He shows how entire eras were shaped by gatekeepers who rewrote events to protect the powerful and bury the evidence that would expose them. When Jeffries dismantles these myths, the past stops feeling distant. It becomes the blueprint for the control systems you live under right now.

This conversation pulls you into the forgotten corridors of American politics where presidents overreached, intelligence agencies turned tragedies into narratives, and scandals were scrubbed clean before the public ever saw them. Jeffries breaks open the stories you thought were settled. Lincoln’s transformation into a national icon. The violent end of John F. Kennedy Jr. and why the official explanation never fit the facts. The quiet rise of judicial power that Jefferson tried to stop. The long war waged against the Kennedy family. The coordinated silencing that followed 9/11 and Oklahoma City. The invention of early cancel culture under FDR.

If you have ever wondered why America feels increasingly scripted, why dissent is punished, and why truth gets buried the moment it becomes inconvenient, this episode takes you straight into the machinery that makes that happen. The patterns Jeffries exposes are not relics of the past. They are the operating system of modern power. Once you hear this, you will never look at the news, your textbooks, or your government the same way again.

Follow Don on Substack HERE

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Opti Supplements: Cyber Monday Sale - Save 15% with code CM2025 through Dec.1st. Order after Cyber Monday and save 10% with code DRT10

Share

Leave a comment