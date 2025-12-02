The Tenpenny Files with Dr. Poppy Daniels

Yet again, the pharmaceutical machine reveals its corruption as it leaves a trail of damage behind… this time through a birth control injection millions were told was safe. A drug promoted as freedom, pushed as convenience, and injected into women who trusted the system without knowing they had become part of an experiment. An experiment that cared nothing for their health, their hormones, their brains, their marriages, their future. What did they do this time. How did pharmaceutical giants and population control networks insert their agenda straight into women’s bodies while Planned Parenthood and global partners helped normalize it. And what happens when the consequences of that experiment arrive years later in your wife, your daughter, your sister, your mother, or even in your own home.

In this powerful episode, Dr. Poppy Daniels brings forward the hidden history of Depo Provera, a drug quietly woven into women’s healthcare while the truth stayed buried behind pharmaceutical influence and decades of coordinated silence. This is not a conversation about a simple injection. It is a deep dive into the systems, institutions, and global networks that championed a drug long before they understood or admitted what it could do.

As you listen, you begin to retrace the origins of Depo Provera and how it entered the medical system through back channels, international pressure, and targeted campaigns aimed at specific groups of women. You discover how early warnings were softened, how data quietly disappeared, and how entire communities of women were steered toward this shot without being given the full picture.

Then comes the realization that hits closest to home. Some women have no idea that the symptoms they have been battling for years such as severe mood shifts, weight changes, bleeding irregularities, immune problems, hormonal collapse, or neurological shifts may trace back to this injection. Could that woman be someone you love.

Dr. Daniels shares the lived experiences of women who tried to speak up but were dismissed, misdiagnosed, or ignored. Their stories reveal a healthcare system that seemed more invested in protecting a drug than protecting the women whose lives were reshaped by it.

This interview forces a single question into the light. If women were never given full informed consent, what else was withheld from them, and who gains when the truth remains buried.

Listen with attention. Listen with someone you love. What you discover in this episode may change everything you believed about contraception, women’s health, and the powerful structures that manipulate both.

Follow Dr. Poppy’s work:

DrPoppyandco.com

On X / Twitter

Order Dangers of Depo HERE

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Opti Supplements: Cyber Monday Sale - Save 15% with code CM2025 through Dec.1st. Order after Cyber Monday and save 10% with code DRT10

Share

Leave a comment