This Week with Dr.T, with special guest Natalie Nicole

This week, I sit down with someone whose work arrives at exactly the right moment – just as we enter the sugar-heavy season that derails metabolism, weakens immunity, and fuels the so-called “winter illness cycle.” Natalie Nicole, co-founder of Dulsa Life, is an entrepreneur and professional athlete who has taken a hard scientific look at what sugar really does at the cellular level – and created a natural alternative that finally gives families a healthier choice.

Dulsa is a next-generation botanical sweetener: zero sugar, zero sugar alcohols, zero calories, organic, plant-based, and formulated with functional ingredients that support metabolic balance, gut microbiota, cellular energy, and antioxidant pathways. This is not a substitute that masks the problem – it addresses it.

In our conversation, Natalie breaks down what happens when sugar hits the system: mitochondrial energy disruption, immune suppression, gut imbalance, and the neurochemical spikes that drive cravings and crashes. We talk about why even “just one cookie” can alter immune activity for hours and why she often says “health freedom begins in the kitchen.”

With Christmas approaching, we also focus on practical strategies – how households can still enjoy celebrations without the metabolic fallout, how Dulsa can be used in baking and daily routines, and why shifting away from refined sugar is one of the most powerful actions families can take this season.

Natalie’s message is simple: you don’t have to choose between joy and health. You can bake, celebrate, and indulge – without sacrificing your well-being.

This is a critical conversation to share with anyone who wants to protect their metabolism, their immunity, and their health this holiday season.

