The Tenpenny Files with Nicole Orozno

Have you felt something is wrong in your life, even if you cannot explain it? Can you feel it in your chest, in your sleep, in the moments when everything finally goes quiet? There is a pressure inside you that does not go away. It feels like your life has slipped off its original track and something deep inside you is trying to break through. Nicole Orozco steps into this conversation with a perspective that explains that feeling. She reveals a world that existed before you arrived here and a structure behind your life that has been hidden in plain sight.

Nicole describes how purpose forms long before you ever take a breath and why the human experience begins with forgetting. She explains why certain events feel strangely familiar, why some people hit you with instant recognition, and why you repeat certain struggles until something inside you starts to wake up. We explore the signals that show up when you are living out of alignment and the pull that rises when you get close to the design you came in with.

This is not guesswork or theory. This is the deeper conversation people avoid because it demands honesty.

What if the inner chaos you feel is not confusion but a summons.



What if awakening is a shift that begins when your soul remembers what your mind cannot.

What if the patterns you fight against are the clues that would free you if you understood them.

This episode does not stay on the surface. It goes straight into the unseen world behind the human story and into the memory we all carry without realizing it.

Masterclass with Nicole Orozco:

If this conversation has stirred something in you, and you feel called to share your story or your expertise in a real and powerful way, Nicole has opened her complete publishing masterclass for our audience. This is the exact system she uses to help people write books that carry their true voice and transform their message into authority.

Normally $520 - now $97 with code DRT. Available at: JoinNicoleOrozco.com

Code also gives:

RRC membership 50 percent off

First month for $1

This code unlocks the private rate she created for this podcast and it will remain active for anyone who discovers this episode.

Share

TODAY’S SPONSORS:

Tenpenny Prime Membership: When something feels off in your body and you cannot make sense of the symptoms, you need real answers, not guesswork. Tenpenny Prime gives you the education to understand what your body is trying to communicate. Each month you learn the mechanisms behind a specific health issue, the factors that drive it, and the steps you can take to resolve it. You also get direct access to an expert in that topic through a live Ask the Expert session where you can ask your own urgent questions.

Each month includes:

a full presentation

a detailed white paper

a live Ask the Expert session where you can ask your own questions

Only $25/month.

Giving you a depth level of support you will not find anywhere else.

Start your membership at PrimeMembership.DrTenpenny.com

Parasite cleanse with Our #1 Detox:

Use our favorite parasite cleanse with our #1 detox binder for complete support during the clearing process. When your body starts removing unwanted organisms, they leave behind waste, metals, and toxins. The detox binder helps clear that debris while the parasite cleanse supports your system so you feel more stable as everything moves out.

Parasite Cleanse: Para.DrTenpenny.com - Get your first bottle for $25

Parasite + Detox Bundle: Para3.DrTenpenny.com - Includes the Parasite Cleanse, our #1 recommended Detox Spray, and the ultimate Gut Detox Drops.

Advanced Circulation and Clarity Support:

If your thoughts feel scattered or your emotions feel reactive, your brain may need better flow and oxygen. This advanced support formula helps bring your system back into balance so your thinking becomes clearer and your focus steadier.

A special discount for first time customers is available at Natto.DrTenpenny.com

Leave a comment