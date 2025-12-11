Morning Coffee - Dec. 10, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

1. Historic Shift: Hep B Birth Dose Pulled for Healthy Newborns

On December 4, 2025, the CDC’s ACIP finally ended the universal Hep B birth dose for healthy infants. After decades of pushing this toxic shot on hours-old babies, they’ve been forced to backtrack because the truth can only stay buried for so long.

2. Two Months Is Still Too Early

They’ve delayed the shot to two months, but this is not a true win. The developing immune system is still vulnerable, and injecting aluminum-laced vaccines into a 60 day old baby remains unacceptable. Delaying poison doesn’t make it safe.

3. We Need Full Removal, Not Schedule Tweaks

This delay should signal to all of us: keep pressing. The goal isn’t to move the schedule, it’s to tear down the entire Pediatric Poisoning Program and replace it with real health freedom, informed consent, and science rooted in truth.

4. No Accountability for Decades of Harm

Millions of newborns were injected unnecessarily. Where’s the apology? The acknowledgment? The answer is: you’ll never get it. Which is why it’s up to *us* to keep exposing, educating, and empowering.

5. The Silence Speaks Volumes

There was no press release. No official explanation. Just a quiet schedule change. If that doesn’t scream damage control, I don’t know what does. They’re hoping you won’t notice. I’m here to make sure you do.

6. RSV Shot Push and Pharma’s Next Move

While they pause Hep B at birth, they’re aggressively pushing the RSV vaccine for pregnant women and infants. It’s always a shell game - one shot off the schedule, two more added. Don’t fall for it. Stay alert.

7. Faith and Discernment in a Deceptive System

This isn’t just about science, it’s spiritual. You need discernment to navigate this system. Truth is being buried under fear and profit. When you see through it, you realize that your intuition and your Creator are better guides than the CDC.

8. Censorship Doesn’t Stop Truth - It Proves It

I’ve been shadowbanned, slandered, and silenced for years. But if they weren’t scared of what we’re saying, they wouldn’t be trying so hard to shut us up. Truth is a threat to the system, and that’s why we keep going.

9. The Prime Membership Is a Lifeline Out of the Sick System

We built Prime to help you *step out* of the system, not just question it. It’s a parallel track for education, protection, and community. If you’re tired of being lied to, it’s time to walk away from the narrative completely.

10. We Are the Generation That Says No More

We are not here to tweak the system. We’re here to expose it, oppose it, and replace it with something better. If you’re listening to this, you’re part of that remnant. Let’s move boldly and build what’s next.

Links from this show:

WavWatch

Dulsa Life - save 5% with code DRT

Zeolite Gut Detox Pack

Article: The Beginning of the Unraveling

Article: Cholesterol is a Good Guy

Interview with Natalie Nicole, Founder of Dulsa Life HERE

Watch my The Tenpenny Files on The America Out Loud Network HERE

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

PrimeMembership.DrTenpenny.com: Join our Prime membership for exclusive content

Micronic Silver: save 15% with code DRT

Gluco Control: first bottle is $49 (save 50%)

Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Leave a comment