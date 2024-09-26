Playback speed
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

with special guest, Robert Scott Bell
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Sep 26, 2024
In broadcast media since 1999, Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom. (American Academy of Clinical Homeopathy 1994) served on the board of the American Association of Homeopathic Pharmacists (1999-2001), currently serving on the Board for Trinity School of Natural Health and United Precious Metals Association. Robert Scott Bell is a homeopathic practitioner, an author and an expert in silver and copper therapeutics.

As a keynote speaker, lecturer and educator, he shares his expertise and practical experience with a broad range of audiences from Health Care and Wellness Professional forums, to Natural Industry trade and consumer shows, addressing those who are seeking the depth of his knowledge, education and key insights from his years of holistic practice, supporting effective natural health and healing choices. Robert reversed numerous chronic diseases nearly 30 years ago via homeopathy, herbal medicine, organic whole foods, minerals, essential fats and the transformational power of belief in the Holy Spirit.

RSB co-authored Unlock the Power To Heal with Ty Bollinger. He hosts the popular Robert Scott Bell Radio Show six days a week, where he discusses everyday health issues from the perspective of alternative and holistic health care. He travels and lectures to bring the power to heal back where it belongs, with each and everyone of you!

