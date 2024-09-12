Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

with special guest, Ken Khachigian
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Sep 12, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

Ken Khachigian, author of Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon, is the director Emeritus of the Richard Nixon Foundation Board of Directors, veteran of nine presidential campaigns and Chief Speechwriter and Senior Political Advisor for President Reagan.

Khachagian was the Chief Speechwriter, trusted political adviser, favorite scribe to Ronald Reagan and “go-to” counsel for Reagan and Nancy Reagan in campaigns and political crisis. He served in Richard Nixon’s White House and with Nixon as he emerged from Watergate, assisted with Nixon’s memoirs and led preparation for his interviews with David Frost. A successful attorney, he earned respect as California’s premier Republican strategist in elections for governor, senator, and attorney general. He is an honors graduate of U.C. Santa Barbara, from which he received its Distinguished Alumni Award. Khachigian is listed among 100 Armenians who have changed the world. He lives in Southern California.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Recent Episodes
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - Sept.24, 2024
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - with special guest, Matthew Hunt
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Morning Coffee - with special guest Dr. Jerome Corsi
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health
  Dr. Sherri Tenpenny