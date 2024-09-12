Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Ken Khachigian, author of Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon, is the director Emeritus of the Richard Nixon Foundation Board of Directors, veteran of nine presidential campaigns and Chief Speechwriter and Senior Political Advisor for President Reagan.

Khachagian was the Chief Speechwriter, trusted political adviser, favorite scribe to Ronald Reagan and “go-to” counsel for Reagan and Nancy Reagan in campaigns and political crisis. He served in Richard Nixon’s White House and with Nixon as he emerged from Watergate, assisted with Nixon’s memoirs and led preparation for his interviews with David Frost. A successful attorney, he earned respect as California’s premier Republican strategist in elections for governor, senator, and attorney general. He is an honors graduate of U.C. Santa Barbara, from which he received its Distinguished Alumni Award. Khachigian is listed among 100 Armenians who have changed the world. He lives in Southern California.

Share

Leave a comment