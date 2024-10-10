Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Christiane Northrup, M.D., is visionary pioneer in women’s health, a board-certified OB/GYN, and New York Times bestselling author of Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom, The Wisdom of Menopause and Goddesses Never Age.

Dr. Northrup was the host of 8 highly successful public-television specials. Her work has been featured on the Today Show, Rachael Ray, and The Dr. Oz Show, among many others. Dr. Northrup was named one of the “100 Most Trusted People in America” by Reader’s Digest in 2013. Dr. Northrup has also been named one of the “Watkins Spiritual 100”—a list of living people that make a unique and spiritual contribution on a global scale.

In December 2022 Dr. Northrup was 1 of 6 women to receive the Zelenko Foundation’s Rosa Parks Award, and honored for standing up for truth, God and justice against all odds, smears, obstacles, and censorship. She continues to inspire and awaken humanity through live events, her podcasts, on Substack, and through her line of health and personal care products, Amata Life.

