The Multifront War - Kenneth Abramowitz

Kenneth Abramowitz argues that the battles over education, borders, culture, religion, public health, and national security are not separate stories. He believes they are different fronts in the same war.

In The Multi-Front War, Abramowitz makes the case that many of the problems dominating today's headlines are connected by forces most Americans rarely examine as a whole. During this conversation with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, he explains why he believes the struggle over America’s future extends far beyond politics and reaches into education, faith, culture, national identity, and the institutions shaping the next generation.

The discussion explores China, Russia, Iran, political Islam, globalism, border security, ideological influence in education, and the seven forms of warfare he believes are reshaping the modern world.

Whether listeners agree with every conclusion or not, the questions raised throughout this interview are difficult to dismiss. If Abramowitz is right, the real danger is not the threats Americans talk about every day.

The real danger is failing to recognize how those threats fit together before the damage is done.

Important Links:

Book: The Multifront War

Website: https://savethewest.com/

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership

This conversation highlights the importance of long-term education, critical thinking, and understanding issues beneath the headlines. Prime Membership provides ongoing education, expert interviews, and deeper discussions for those who want to continue learning.

Prep4Survival

Abramowitz repeatedly returns to preparedness, responsibility, and understanding the world as it is rather than as we wish it to be. Prep4Survival supports those principles through practical education focused on readiness and self-reliance.

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