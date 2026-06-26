Duty to Disobey - Nick Kupper

The COVID military mandate exposed a question most Americans still have not fully faced. What happens when the people trained to defend freedom are ordered to surrender their own?

Nick Kupper, retired Air Force Master Sergeant and Arizona State Representative, joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss Duty to Disobey, the documentary telling the stories of U.S. service members who refused the COVID shot and faced punishment, discharge, coercion, and career destruction.

Kupper shares what happened inside the military when exemptions were denied, medical concerns were brushed aside, and service members were told to comply or lose everything. He explains the legal duty to reject unlawful orders, the pressure placed on families, and the faith that kept him standing when his retirement and benefits were at risk.

This is a conversation about vaccines, but it does not stop there. It is about obedience, conscience, constitutional rights, and the cost of refusing to comply when the institution demands silence.

Important Links:

Website: https://www.kupper4arizona.com/

Trailer: DUTY TO DISOBEY

Tickets: DUTY TO DISOBEY

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