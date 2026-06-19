Little Miracles Everywhere - Dr. Marcie Fallek

Why are pets developing cancer, chronic disease, and immune disorders at younger ages than many veterinarians saw just a few decades ago?

Dr. Marcie Fallek has spent more than 40 years asking that question.

Her book, Little Miracles Everywhere: My Unorthodox Path to Holistic Veterinary Medicine, tells the remarkable story of an animal lover whose search for truth led her far beyond conventional veterinary medicine. Along the way she encountered vaccine injury, chronic illness, toxic burden, homeopathy, acupuncture, and growing conflicts between what she was taught and what she was seeing in practice.

In this conversation with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Fallek explains why many pet owners are receiving incomplete answers about chronic disease, why corporate veterinary medicine is changing the profession, and why finding a truly holistic veterinarian has become increasingly difficult.

The interview opens the door. The book provides the deeper journey of faith, conscience, sacrifice, and the little miracles that convinced her she was on the right path.

Important Links:

Book: Little Miracles Everywhere: My Unorthodox Path to Holistic Veterinary Medicine

Website : www.holisticvet.us

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Pet Detox Support

One of the strongest themes throughout this conversation is toxic burden. Dr. Marcie Fallek repeatedly discusses the growing number of animals struggling with chronic disease, cancer, immune disorders, and health challenges that appear far earlier than they once did.

For pet owners looking to support overall wellness and reduce environmental burden, Dr. Tenpenny’s preferred starting place is a detoxification strategy designed to help the body process and eliminate unwanted toxins while supporting normal biological function.

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Dr. Marcie Fallek's discussion repeatedly returns to the impact of stress, environment, and long-term health resilience. The Wellness Blanket supports restorative sleep, nervous system balance, and recovery for both people and pets. Many pet owners find that their animals are naturally drawn to it, making it a practical wellness tool for the entire household.

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