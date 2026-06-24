Morning Coffee - June 24, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Public health extends beyond vaccination rates and infectious disease statistics Public health encompasses social, environmental, and lifestyle factors that influence overall health outcomes.

Individualized vaccine risk-benefit assessment remains central to informed consent discussions Vaccine recommendations should consider individual risk factors, age, health status, and population-specific needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Hormone balance influences metabolic health, mood, and menopausal symptoms Hormone balance affects energy metabolism, mood, cognitive clarity, adrenal function, and menopausal health in both men and women.

Reducing refined carbohydrates supports cardiovascular health and plaque prevention Eliminating refined sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, white flour, and other processed carbohydrates supports vascular health and metabolic function.

D-Mannose supports urinary tract health and bladder infection prevention D-mannose can help reduce recurrent urinary symptoms associated with E. coli-related bladder infections and urinary urgency.

Persistent urinary symptoms require evaluation for underlying causes Chronic urinary urgency, bladder discomfort, and recurrent infections can be associated with underlying infections, structural abnormalities, or kidney-related conditions.

Berberine supports blood sugar regulation and metabolic health Berberine is associated with improvements in glucose metabolism, triglyceride balance, and sugar craving management.

Eczema is associated with immune dysfunction, food sensitivities, and impaired detoxification pathways Eczema is linked to immune system imbalance, food allergies, methylation disturbances, and detoxification challenges.

Seasonal allergies affect both children and adults and can be managed through supportive interventions Seasonal allergies are associated with environmental pollen, mold exposure, and immune system responses.

Environmental toxin exposure remains an ongoing health concern Glyphosate, heavy metals, microplastics, aluminum, mercury, and other environmental contaminants accumulate over time and contribute to toxic burden.

Copper plays an important role in human health and enzymatic function Copper is an essential trace mineral involved in multiple physiological processes, including immune function and cellular metabolism.

Men with bladder infections require evaluation for underlying urologic conditions Bladder infections in men are uncommon and may indicate structural, urinary tract, or kidney-related abnormalities.

Links from this show:

VaxApp: Join the waitlist for the VaxApp!

Beyond the Tickbite Webinar: Registration is open now. Ticks are spreading into new regions. Lyme disease cases continue to rise. Does Lyme disease explain your symptoms? You don’t have to remember a tick bite. You don’t need a bull’s-eye rash. And standard testing may not tell the whole story.

WavWatch: Wearable sound frequency therapy to support your mind and body. Get 15% off with affiliate code DRT

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership: Provides continued access to in depth discussions and expanding health education that support long term intellectual resilience.

Opti-Breast Support: Support healthy breast tissue and promote natural detoxification for optimal breast health. Use code DRT15 for 15% off.

Bookstore: Explore the complete collection of books written by the experts featured on The Tenpenny Files. Dive deeper into the conversations, expand your understanding, and discover the research, insights, and stories behind each interview.

Leave a comment