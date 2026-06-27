For Christ and Country: The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk - Drew Thomas Allen

A father watched footage of Charlie Kirk being shot while sitting in a school pickup line.

Moments later, his own daughter came running toward the car full of joy.

Charlie Kirk’s daughter will never experience that moment again.

That realization changed Drew Thomas Allen.

In For Christ and Country: The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk, Allen examines why Kirk’s assassination struck millions of people so deeply and why the reaction to his death revealed something far more troubling than political disagreement.

This conversation explores faith, fatherhood, Christianity, political violence, moral responsibility, and the growing divide between Americans who no longer share the same understanding of truth. Allen argues that what happened to Charlie Kirk was not simply an attack on a conservative commentator. It exposed a deeper spiritual crisis that has been building beneath the surface for years.

The interview expands beyond the book, but the book goes much further into the history, research, and personal transformation that followed Kirk’s death.

The question is no longer what happened to Charlie Kirk.

The question is what his death revealed about the country he left behind.

Important Links:

Book: For Christ and Country: The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk





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