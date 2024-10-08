Morning Coffee - Oct.8, 2024

Playback speed
Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
3
Transcript

LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do.  The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience.  Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, we discuss the following topics:

  • Watergate - It was A Hoax, But It Brought Down Nixon

    50 years of fraudulent political journalism - learn more about this in my upcoming interview with John O’Connor airing Monday, Oct.14, 2024 on Clouthub

  • Prayers for Florida who are in the path of Hurricane Milton

  • Prayers for North Carolina and that FEMA employees open their minds and hearts to allow help to get into those stranded in affected areas

  • People are waking up and getting involved in many ways. Please consider doing this as well. Doesn’t have to be monetary help, lending a hand is just as helpful

  • The groups that ARE helping vs the ones that are not. This might surprise some folks.

  • How you can help: start by a review of your calendar to fit the time in, then commit and don’t change it, start with one thing, then do it for 6 months. 

  • The Wellness Blanket and how it’s helped me personally - use my code DRT10 to save 10%

  • Advice for bladder infection and chronic UTI reoccurrence

  • Dementia – a simple description of what exactly happens with cognitive impairment. Visit the ECP website to see how ECP therapy can benefit individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia

  • Suggestions for anyone dealing with neurological issues

  • Colonoscopies – suggestions and thoughts on alternatives. The Truth About Colonoscopies ebook

  • Eco-Wellness Product Investigation/recommendations – mamavation.com

  • Suggestions for non-toxic air fryer: homesandgardens.com and okitchendaily.com and mamavation.com

  • Thermography vs Ultrasound vs mammogram - learn more at tenpennyimc.com/breast-health

  • Prayer groups for the people in Florida: God and Truth Prayer Group and Join us daily at 6pm ET/5pm CT HERE

Links associated with this show:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

ECPstudio.com

Tenpennyecp.com

Cardio Miracle Save 15% 

My Pillow Save up to 64% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
