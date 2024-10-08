Morning Coffee - Oct.8, 2024

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Tuesday at 9am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

In this episode, we discuss the following topics:

Watergate - It was A Hoax, But It Brought Down Nixon 50 years of fraudulent political journalism - learn more about this in my upcoming interview with John O’Connor airing Monday, Oct.14, 2024 on Clouthub

Prayers for Florida who are in the path of Hurricane Milton

Prayers for North Carolina and that FEMA employees open their minds and hearts to allow help to get into those stranded in affected areas

People are waking up and getting involved in many ways. Please consider doing this as well. Doesn’t have to be monetary help, lending a hand is just as helpful

The groups that ARE helping vs the ones that are not. This might surprise some folks.

How you can help: start by a review of your calendar to fit the time in, then commit and don’t change it, start with one thing, then do it for 6 months.

The Wellness Blanket and how it’s helped me personally - use my code DRT10 to save 10%

Advice for bladder infection and chronic UTI reoccurrence

Dementia – a simple description of what exactly happens with cognitive impairment. Visit the ECP website to see how ECP therapy can benefit individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia

Suggestions for anyone dealing with neurological issues

Colonoscopies – suggestions and thoughts on alternatives. The Truth About Colonoscopies ebook

Eco-Wellness Product Investigation/recommendations – mamavation.com

Suggestions for non-toxic air fryer: homesandgardens.com and okitchendaily.com and mamavation.com

Thermography vs Ultrasound vs mammogram - learn more at tenpennyimc.com/breast-health

Prayer groups for the people in Florida: God and Truth Prayer Group and Join us daily at 6pm ET/5pm CT HERE

