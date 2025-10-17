From The Archives: Deep Dive with co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), Twila Brase

Who really controls your medical decisions – you or the system?

In this From The Archives feature, I revisit a conversation with one of the most relentless defenders of medical privacy and freedom in America – Twila Brase, co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF). For more than two decades, Twila has pulled back the curtain on the quiet transformation of healthcare into a surveillance network – where patient data is currency, and government control is disguised as “public health.”

As the author of the groundbreaking, award-winning book Big Brother in the Exam Room, Twila has exposed the dangerous truth behind electronic health records, HIPAA, and the expanding reach of federal oversight in medicine. Her work has challenged hospital systems, influenced White House policy, and ignited a nationwide movement to restore the fundamental right to medical autonomy.

In this episode, we revisit her courageous efforts to defend every American’s right to privacy, consent, and personal choice. Twila’s leadership has helped parents fight back against unauthorized research using newborn DNA, sparked legislative reforms protecting patient data, and brought truth to millions through her Health Freedom Minute program – airing on nearly 900 stations across the country.

Twila Brase is a force – unyielding, informed, and deeply committed to preserving the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship in a system increasingly driven by control rather than care.

This conversation is a wake-up call to anyone who values freedom over compliance. The battle for medical liberty is not over – and what you don’t know about how your data is used could cost you more than your privacy.

Revisit this vital conversation and rediscover what true medical freedom sounds like – because staying informed isn’t optional anymore.

