The Tenpenny Files with Ibn Ali

Most people know the Ali legacy through belts, titles, and historic knockouts. What they do not know is the spiritual story woven beneath it, a story that followed Ibn Ali from the moment his mother received a prophetic word before he was even born. His life carried the weight of a global name and the unseen pressure that comes with it. He stepped into the ring without an amateur record, lived the highs of fame, and survived the silent seasons where the world had no idea what battles he was fighting.

Everything shifted during a private moment in a basement where Muhammad Ali, through tears, admitted he was not the greatest and recognized a presence on Ibn that had nothing to do with boxing. That moment sparked something that would follow Ibn for years. After seasons of wandering, rebuilding, and divine intervention, he returned fully to the Lord and stepped into his prophetic assignment.

What unfolds here is the side of the Ali lineage that rarely sees daylight – the hidden calling, the generational mandate, and the Kingdom fight Ibn Ali was born to carry.

Meet our Guest:

Ibn Ali, son of Rahaman “Rockman” Ali and nephew of Muhammad Ali, was born into a legacy that carried both global recognition and profound spiritual weight. His story began with a prophetic word delivered to his mother before she even knew she was pregnant. The Lord revealed that her son would be called to nations. That word trailed Ibn through childhood, through the spotlight of the Ali name, and through the unseen battles that fame never prepared him for.

He entered the professional boxing world without a single amateur fight, a path almost unheard of yet fitting for someone whose life seemed marked by destiny. Ibn tasted success, endured seasons of wandering, and confronted the quiet struggles that press hardest on those expected to be strong. The turning point came during a private encounter in a basement where Muhammad Ali, with tears running down his face, confessed he was not the greatest and recognized a presence of Jesus resting on Ibn. That moment became a spiritual ignition, remembered now as The Basement Flame.

After years of breaking, rebuilding, and divine intervention, Ibn returned fully to the Lord and embraced his true assignment. Today he stands as a prophetic voice and Kingdom leader, carrying the Ali legacy into a realm far greater than the ring.

