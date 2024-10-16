Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

Jennifer Strickland, author of "I Am a Woman: Taking Back Our Name," is a fervent advocate for reclaiming the essence of true womanhood. As the founder of U R More and host of the "I Am a Woman" podcast, she challenges the cultural onslaught against gender clarity with her compelling voice. A former model with a rich background in broadcast journalism and writing, Strickland's work, including "Girl Perfect" and "Beautiful Lies," empowers women to embrace their God-given identity. Residing in Texas with her family, she stands as a guardian of womanhood, urging a return to dignity and truth in the face of modern confusion.

In this interview, we dive into several key topics:

Jennifer Strickland’s background as a former runway model and her struggles with body image, eating disorders, and identity.

Advice for young girls interested in modeling, including the potential pitfalls of the industry.

Jennifer’s motivation for writing I Am a Woman and the importance of reclaiming true womanhood.

The cultural shift towards gender ideology and the attack on traditional gender roles and identity.

Jennifer’s ministry, U R More, and her books Girl Perfect and Beautiful Lies, which help women and girls find their true identity in Christ.

The value of mentorship and the role older women play in teaching younger women about healthy femininity.

A critique of the feminist movement and its impact on women, families, and society.

A call for women to use their voices to speak truth, model healthy womanhood, and influence their communities.

Closing with a powerful reminder of the gospel’s ability to transform and the responsibility of women to reclaim their God-given identity and purpose.

Share

Leave a comment