Dr. Tenpenny's Show: On Your Health

with special guest, Rinat Strahlhofer
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Sep 26, 2024
Rinat Strahlhofer is the creative force behind WeAreNotSAM, which we’ll revisit in a moment. As a pioneer in the Digitally Conscious Movement, she is also behind the development of a new app, called LiVELY. (spell it). Drawing on her experience as an ex-telecom marketing insider, she recognized our collective struggle with digital overload and responded with the development of LiVELY - an app designed to bring us back to the heart of real-life experiences.

Rinat's mission with LiVELY is simple yet profound: empower each of us to Live Life LiVELY. This means embracing the world beyond our screens and finding the elusive balance between our digital and physical lives. With a dash of irony and a lot of heart, she crafted an app that about fostering healthy digital habits, complete with engaging habit-tracking features and transformative 28-Day challenges.

But LiVELY is more than an app; it's Rinat's commitment to guiding us on a journey of digital empowerment. She brings together insights from inspiring speakers across the globe, unveiling the humorous, sometimes confronting, but always eye-opening aspects of our relationship with technology. Rinat invites you to this journey of discovery, where every step leads to a more balanced, vibrant, and LiVELY way of living.

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence
The Tenpenny Podcasts
Join us for enlightening conversations with the esteemed Dr. T, a globally recognized speaker, educator, and health researcher. Dive into the latest in current events, health, wellness, and the environmental factors affecting our well-being. Learn actionable tips to boost your immunity, enhance your vitality, and elevate your health. Stay informed about the critical developments shaping our world today.
