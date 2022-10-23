Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ninsuna's avatar
Ninsuna
Oct 23, 2022

I am 71 years old & my instincts have always been pretty good when rejecting doctors' recommendations for risky, invasive, unpleasant, expensive and (to my mind) unnecessary diagnostic procedures. The colonoscopy industry has always felt more like a money-making racket than having to do with "healthcare". Then, there's my personal knowledge of four people who suffered perforations from diagnostic endoscopy (1) and colonoscopy (3). Not exactly a "rare" complication (I don't know that many people). Anecdotal evidence has value, too, in my book.

Then some years ago, here came the noninvasive "Cologuard" test, and I called the company and asked what percentage of the tests came back indicating the "need" for further testing (i.e. colonoscopy). It was ridiculously high, 40-some percent. I speculated to the customer rep that Cologuard must have financial ties to the colonoscopy industry.

My distrust of the medical-industrial complex goes way back. The Covid debacle just put the nails in that coffin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Deborah Dunn's avatar
Deborah Dunn
Oct 23, 2022

I have never been able to find any medical person willing to honestly discuss colonoscopy, the pros and cons. I have steadily resisted pressure to get one since I turned 50. Pressure from family members. I'm now 66. I can't wait to read the other parts of this article! --D.D. Oregon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
233 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture