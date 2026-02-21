Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

I hope people that use straw for animal bedding realize there is residual glyphosate. Glyphosate residues are often more concentrated in straw, chaff, or other plant parts than in the kernels.

In one study from the Ob region (Siberia), glyphosate levels in wheat straw were higher than in grain after pre-harvest application.

Hi Sherri: While it is certainly true that one cannot merely flip a switch on glyphosate production, it is also true that domesticating production will cost tens of millions of capital from either the government or the private sector or both. It is also true that once that capital is allocated, especially if by the government, glyphosate will become a permanent fixture in American agriculture. No one will be able to ban the substance - not Bobby and not anyone else. In effect, domesticating production is a subsidy from the government to a broken business model - the dependence on chemical “additives” in farming. The dependence on the government to sustain a broken business model is not something we should ever pursue. It is the agricultural equivalent of allowing banks to engage in risk behavior knowing that the government will bail them out if they do something stupid - THINK 2008. From a finance perspective - it is more than dumb - it is stupid. Especially when considering that the taxpayer subsidy is used to sustain something that causes such harm and downstream liabilities. Even more than that, the subsidy does nothing for organic farmers or small family farms who are already interested in regenerative agriculture because it is superior to preserving their asset (SOIL) and generates more cash flow. So, only the large industrial farming operations are really subsidized here and they sell the most poisonous food. The fact that China now makes most of this stuff is all the incentive needed to alert large commercial operations that market forces are going to be allowed to work. The government will not support your business model. They have plenty of time to convert their operations from one that creates unfunded liabilities downstream to one that requires no government subsidy. We should be telling them - Shift your model or go bankrupt. That is the way the market forces work. The President’s EO is nothing more than evidence of the old adage - Socialize Risk and Privatize Profits. It is, economically speaking just like the old CDC vaccine schedule. To use a technical term - built on bullshit. As for me, I say the sooner we allow the existing model to blow up, the better. Those producers too lazy or too stupid should be allowed to fall.

