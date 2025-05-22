Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
10h

They'll throw anyone under the bus they need to .....there's no honour amongst theives....🤷🏻‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
8h

One can only hope Cuomo goes down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture