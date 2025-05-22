Justice can’t come soon enough. We’ve been waiting for years, and our patience is growing thin. There’s a small bright light though. The Justice Department just opened a criminal investigation of Andrew M. Cuomo, former NY governor and now front-runner in the NYC mayoral race (but is he really the front runner or is that the MSM playing tricks on us again?) The US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic referred him for criminal activity in November; we wrote about it at the time.

We know Cuomo lied to Congress about decisions he made during the coronavirus pandemic. But he did so much more.

Despite the pandemic in the city, Cuomo didn’t use the hospital Navy ship Comfort that President Trump sent to New York Harbor. Why on earth wouldn’t he use this?

NYC closed the Mount Sinai Hospital/Samaritan’s Purse (a Christian humanitarian organization) Central Park field hospital after just a few weeks, only treating 315 patients. Remember this? They closed because of gay rights — not because of COVID but because of “the hospital’s continued relationship with the homophobic Franklin Graham.” How many of those grandmas that Cuomo killed could have gone to that field hospital? Hopefully that is a question on Congress’ list. Then, to add salt to the wound, Cuomo sent Samaritan’s Purse a TAX bill for state taxes during the time they were in Central Park, saying that NY was “not in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit.” (Yeah, he would make a GREAT mayor!)

Cuomo has bigger fish to fry than a huge deficit. He was one of FIVE governors who sent our seniors to their death at nursing homes. In fact, ~40% of the deaths came from these five states. Cuomo, you’re in trouble. They started with you because you had a Navy ship and a field hospital and you didn’t use them. Let’s hope your criminal referral turns into a criminal conviction. No one deserves it more. And then, we want your four partners in crime to join you in prison.

