Six days before the election, all eyes were on Trump and Kamala. But something else quite significant happened, ironically on Halloween. This was buried deep within the MSM news cycle, of course. The US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic made an important criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Who did they refer?

None other than former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Read the Committee’s full criminal referral here and an additional supporting transcript here.

Of course, we all remember in horror the New York City COVID-19 nursing home disaster, where Cuomo’s administration directed the state’s nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients. As a result, New York’s most vulnerable population was recklessly exposed to COVID-19.

Even ex-Gambino crime family boss Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano is disgusted with Cuomo’s behavior, saying the governor killed more people than the mob ever did. Gravano called Cuomo “the worst of the worst.” That’s pretty bad. And disgusting.

Even worse was the cover up that followed. Cuomo, like many, is trying to desperately shield himself. He repeatedly lied to Congress, knowingly and willfully.

The Committee had overwhelming evidence to make the criminal referral. One example is a report that greatly undercounted nursing home fatalities and blamed nursing home staff for causing excess COVID-19 deaths. Cuomo claimed he had nothing to do with the report, but Congress determined that he actually wrote some of it himself.

Making false statements to Congress is a federal crime, and Congress wants Cuomo to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. So do we all, for Cuomo and everyone else trying to avoid accountability for the COVID debacle. Cuomo himself is directly responsible for thousands of lives lost in New York care facilities.

Remember how the authorities frightened children into getting the COVID shot to avoid killing grandma? How many grandparents did Cuomo kill?

These people can run, but they can’t hide. We wrote countless articles on COVID since 2020. In fact, we were actually surprised how many we had. Read them here. That is our Throwback Thursday topic for this week; we reflect on COVID, the havoc it has created, and the havoc it will continue to create long into our future. Many lives will never be the same, thanks to Cuomo and many others like him.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment