Lest we forget…We ran across this story, and this settlement in Antarctica reminded us of a 15-minute city, which is our Throwback Thursday topic for the week featuring The False Allure of the 15-Minute City. We first wrote about this concept two years ago, and since then we’ve had several stories about Maui and other places where there is evidence of globalist plans to corral us into a city where we are continuously monitored and controlled. The most recent article is about from October 2024 about Hurricane Milton and Tampa, Florida as a potential 15-minute city, so they haven’t given up on their plans. Everything you need is within 15 minutes, and they won’t let you go further than that.

On the surface, this settlement in Antarctica seems normal, complete with homes, a school and even a post office. To move in, though, families have to have surgery.

What?

Yes, if you want to be a long-term resident of Chile’s Villa Las Estrellas, you must have your appendix removed. People stay for years in this settlement, rather than the weeks or months that many researchers stay. As such, appendix removal is a precaution for everyone. There are only a few doctors on base, and none are specialty surgeons. The nearest hospital is 625 miles away.

Their solution is to remove (literally) the problem before it even starts. Kinda like a 15-minute city, right?

