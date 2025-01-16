Many of us experienced the strange dense fog in late December. In fact, this fog seemed to cover half the US, especially the southeast. In Naples, Florida, a man there who experienced this fog also happened to run a laboratory. So he tested fog samples. He was curious because people were reporting that the fog had a strange chemical smell and people were having respiratory issues. The fog wasn’t really wet like it normally would be. Ring camera footage looked like massive swarms of insects rather than the typical rain or snow you’d expect to see. And it went on for days, so he was curious.

You’ll never believe what he found. Bacteria, and lots of it, specifically Serratia marcescens, a bacteria that is typically a hospital-acquired bacterial infection. It tends to infect people who are already immune compromised, which would explain the reports of many people suddenly developing respiratory infections all at once. Don’t believe it? Read Dr. Jen Brown’s substack, complete with the lab results.

It seems a precedent has been set with this bacteria, because our government used this bacteria before in biological warfare experiments on the GENERAL POPULATION. In 1950, the DoD released Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco to determine “how far the material would disperse and how much of it would be living at the end of the journey.” How nice. And according to our Tenpenny Report guest author Jon Fleetwood, this secret experiment wasn’t disclosed until 1977.

It’s chilling. But it’s a good reminder too. The Deep State efforts to starve us and make us sick have been going on a long time. Lest we forget.