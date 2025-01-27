Look at this headline! More BS about fear of a bird flu pandemic. “Scientists are RACING to produce these much-needed vaccines, to the tune of a big HHS check to Moderna for $590M! This is money laundering, plain and simple.

Bird flu is also being used as an economic weapon. The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced the suspension of all poultry-related activities in the state after ONE case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in a commercial facility.

FACTS:

1. Georgia is one of the largest US producers of chicken.

2. The poultry industry is a significant part of its economy.

3. Georgia consistently ranks as the top producer of broiler chickens, selling around 1.3 billion broiler chickens each year.

4. The poultry industry in Georgia is worth over $20 billion annually.

Now do you see the game they are playing?

