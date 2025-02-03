$1.9 million. $1.5 million. $1.2 million. These figures go with these names: Bernie Sanders, Raphael Warnock, Liz “Pocahontas” Warren. They are the top 3 takers from Big Pharma!



This is how much money they’ve made from Big Pharma. It is interesting that Warnock is #2 given that he has been in Congress less than 4 years. RFK Jr. was right to call out Bernie, who said his donations were from “the workers” of these companies.



That is total BS.



Companies like Pfizer, etc. donate big bucks to presidential campaigns like Bernie’s. What happens with any money left over from the presidential races? Does it go back to the donors or does it go to Bernie’s offshore account? You know the answer.

This TOTALLY explains why Bernie and Pocahontas became so completely unhinged in the hearing. They’re all criminals.



