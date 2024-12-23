This video really sums up the horror that is the Pfizer COVID jab: “The Pfizer jabs are all full of SV40. In my laboratory days, SV40 was what we put into mice to make them grow tumors...and we’re putting this into humans. These people behind Moderna and Pfizer are just pure, pure evil…and they must be held to account…”



This is Professor Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, during a recent discussion with Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International.

