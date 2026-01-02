Doctors will no longer be financially punished if patients decline vaccines, including for religious reasons.

Secretary Kennedy’s new CMS directive says that Medicaid & Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) payments will no longer be tied to prenatal and childhood vaccine numbers. Providers have been incentivized as in the example below.

This explains why some providers avoid patients with religious objections to vaccines — the bottom line is that it hurts their ratings and payments.



This perverse incentive is now gone.

CMS is also hinting at new incentives for “quality of care”. These might include

• Informing families about vaccine choices

• Explaining vaccine safety and side effects

• Discussing alternative vaccination schedules

The bottom line is that, with this change, we have more personal liberty and less coercion. Families can make their own choices.

Big Pharma is unraveling. Let’s keep going!

