December 4, 2025 will go down as one of the most important days in the long fight for medical freedom and truth. After more than three decades of injecting nearly every newborn within 48 hours of birth with a hepatitis B vaccine, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) finally voted to END this universal recommendation in healthy infants. As stated by Jeff Childers described this committee in his terrific substack, CoffeeAndCovid:

ACIP is the CDC’s massively influential vaccine approval committee. For decades, it has rubber-stamped one pharma jab after another, like a twelve-armed, robotic approval Autopen... But yesterday, the CDC held one of the most remarkable ACIP committee hearings in history. A wrecking ball of logic and reason smashed through a castle made of lies, deceit, and tissue-paper-thin excuses vomited up by pharma like nesting insects, and enshrined as law by captured “health experts” and regulating bureaucrats.

The old “explanations” were exposed for the lies that they have always been, with charts, graphs, data, and common sense. Why? Because it never made sense. When challenged by the 1997 Illinois Board of Health to show evidence that the hepatitis B vaccine is safe for 1-day-old infants, the representative said:

“We have none. Our studies were done on 5- and 10-year-olds.” --The Congressional Quarterly, 8/25/2000 pg. 647

Of particular interest about this comment, the August 2000 report in the US Congressional Quarterly has been removed and apparently scrubbed from the internet. Take a look. (If you find it, please send it to me!)

Safe and effective, right?

In Aaron Siri’s fantastic book, Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, he starts by discussing his lengthy deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the idolized world’s leading authority on vaccines. Plotkin was a lead investigator on the hepatitis B vaccine (Recombivax HB), which was approved after being tested on only 147 infants, and side effects were monitored for only 5 days.

Safe and effective?

Nope. As Mr. Siri so rightly says in his book,

“...what most of the vaccinologists, public health officials, and doctors say about vaccines is dogma. Not facts. Not reality. Not data. Just repetition.”

Why Hepatitis B vaccines?

Hepatitis B is a rare infectious disease caused by a virus that primarily affects the liver and is principally spread through the blood. Hepatitis B is a DNA virus. Nearly 50% of exposed individuals develop no symptoms but gain lifelong immunity. About 30% experience only flu-like symptoms, which also lead to lifelong immunity. Only around 20% of those exposed develop symptoms that result in a hepatitis B diagnosis, the most noticeable being jaundice, caused by elevated bilirubin levels that turn the skin and the whites of the eyes yellow. Treatment is symptomatic. Recovery is usually within 4-8 weeks.

Among those who become symptomatic, 95 percent will recover without complications and gain lifelong immunity. Fewer than 5% of ill individuals become chronic carriers. Moreover, only 25% of these chronic carriers (just 1.25% of all infected individuals) will develop liver disease or cancer later on. The U.S. continues to have the lowest recorded levels of hepatitis B in the world.

Source: Global hepatitis report 2024: action for access in low- and middle-income countries. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2024:1-239. https://www.hepatitisb.uw.edu/go/hbv/hbv-epidemiology/core-concept/all

The first hepatitis B vaccine was approved for use in 1991. The value of vaccinating babies is highly questionable for long-term protection from disease or cancer. Antibodies fall below detectable levels within 15 years or less, and there is no doubt that hepatitis B vaccines can trigger autoimmune disease.

What other problems have been reported to VAERS and in the medical literature after a hepatitis vaccine? Here’s a partial list:

Lupus

Arthritis

Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Demyelinating disorders such as optic neuritis

Bell’s palsy

Transverse myelitis

Multiple sclerosis

Diabetes

Chronic fatigue syndrome

A long list of vascular disorders

In addition, as of September 1, 2025, there had been 1,058 claims filed in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for injuries and deaths following hepatitis B-containing vaccinations, including 105 deaths and 953 serious injuries.

Mass vaccination to save a few

The medical literature manipulates statistics to convince us of this vaccine’s value in preventing future liver cancer. In the United States, from 2015 to 2023, the number of deaths from hepatitis B averaged approximately 1,650-1,800 deaths per year. These mortality rates correlated closely with age—the highest rates occurred in persons 65 years of age and older; the lowest in persons younger than 35 years of age.

Giving a hepatitis B vaccine at birth hasn’t really budged the number of deaths caused by chronic hepatitis B infections. Look at these charts:

The Newborn Transition

For decades, parents have been pushed, pressured, or threatened into injecting poisonous shots into their perfect newborn, struggling to adapt to life outside the womb. The physiology of a newborn undergoes massive changes after he takes his first breath as every organ system in this tiny body makes incredible adjustments, all at once. It’s like launching a Starlink rocket into space; each system needs to engage in a precise, pre-planned and ordered sequence:

Lungs – clear fluid; initiate breathing, adapt to ambient oxygen – check

Cardiovascular – vessel closure, develop vascular resistance and BP - check

GI tract – transition from continuous glucose and nutrient supply from the placenta to intermittent feeding, enzymes released, hepatic activation, establish gut microbiome through breast milk and mother’s skin - check

CNS – coordinate suck-swallow-breath reflexes, autonomic regulation, independent heat production, adjust metabolic rate, adapt to new sights, sounds, smells – check

Skin – transition from fluid environment to dry air, thermoregulatory actions, colonization with microbiota, pH adaptation - check

Vascular – red blood cell adaptation, change in oxygen dynamics – check

Kidneys – initiate independent kidney filtration, regulate electrolytes – check

Immune system – activate INNATE immune defenses, develop IgA antibodies for gut and mucous membrane protection – check

The injection of vitamin K, hepatitis B, and now RSV (and all their ingredients) at this critical juncture of life is akin to throwing a handful of metal shavings into the gas tank of a car and expecting it not to harm the engine. Tiny contaminants can cause catastrophic failure. Think of the disaster we are creating in this new life under the guise of “health.”

Gains from removing Hepatitis b

By removing that birth shot, ACIP has eliminated the following ingredients from the birthing process:

Engerix-B (GlaxoSmithKline)

Hepatits b surface antigen (HBsAg)

Yeast particles

Aluminum hydroxide

Polysorbate 20

Formaldehyde

Stabilizers/chemicals: sodium chloride, disodium phosphate dihydrate, and sodium dihydrogen phosphate dihydrate

Recombivax HB (Merck)

HBsAg

Yeast

Amorphous aluminum hydroxyposphate sulfate

Formaldehyde

Stabilizers/chemicals: soy peptone, dextrose, amino acids, mineral salts, and phosphate buffer salts

Interestingly, even the package inserts may list only what the manufacturer is required to disclose, not every chemical used during upstream manufacturing. Many trace ingredients used in the manufacturing process fall under the label “residual” and are not listed individually unless considered active, stabilizing, or potentially allergenic. For both Engerix-B and Recombivax HB, there are known additional components used during fermentation, purification, and formulation that are often not included in the brief ingredient summaries.

Do they know? Do they care?

Do pediatricians know this information? Do public health officials know this? Do government “experts” know this? Not missing a beat, the pro-vaccine, Pharma bought soldiers have jumped into action. The NJ Department of Health issued an immediate directive reinstating the universal hepatitis B birth dose in NJ, ignoring the new ACIP recommendation. NJDOH declared:

NJ will follow its own vaccine schedule, not ACIP. Providers must follow DOH-endorsed recommendations from AAP. The directive takes effect instantly, without legislative approval or public comment.

In my recent 90-minute interview with Alex Clark, I commented on something that was laughable. Alex said that mothers are being told that their babies could get hepatitis B from a shopping cart. I laughed. If pediatricians really are saying this to scare new moms about a nearly non-existent risk of this infection, they need to be gobsmacked back to medical school.

What does this mean for Health Freedom?

An article in the New York Times, covering the the ACIP decision, blamed Sec. RFK Jr. for “upending vaccine policy.” Many quotes from pro-vaccine pundits unwittingly told the truth of what happened with this decision:

“Today is a defining moment for our country,” Michael Osterholm, a public health expert at the University of Minnesota, said. “We can no longer trust federal health authorities when it comes to vaccines.” Dr. Meissner also raised objections, saying the recommendation for an antibody test (to see if the child is protected) is “kind of making things up,” adding, “I mean, it’s like Never Never Land.” (Wait. Isn’t a protective antibody the point of the exercise??) “I am very concerned about the future of CDC at this point,” Dr. Houry said.

Unintentionally well said, indeed.

The ACIP decision has marked the start of the unraveling. If the universal hepatitis B birth dose, treated as unquestionable for thirty years, can be reconsidered, then the entire schedule cannot hide behind its once-sacred status. Parents are no longer willing to accept mandates unquestioningly. To every mother and father who stood strong against the barrage of medical name-calling—and worse—you were right. Without your strength and relentless pressure, this policy would still stand unchallenged. The new recommendation to start the hepatitis B series at two months—a mere 60 DAYS OLD—rather than immediately at birth is a mark of progress, but the war is not over. This vaccine should be removed entirely from the childhood vaccination schedule. I have aptly renamed it the Pediatric Poisoning Program.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Welcome to Earth, little one.

You will be greeted by a nurse stabbing each of your legs with a sharp needle and injecting toxic, stinging chemicals into your tiny body, right after your exhausting, often traumatic, struggle to arrive.

Your eyes will not see due to the unnecessary goop placed in them. Your skin may itch from our latex gloves and hospital-grade soap. Your nose and throat may hurt from the plastic tubes used to suction them clear. Why do we physically assault you from the moment you arrive?

Vaccination is a 200-year, multi-generational mistake that is not necessary. Times have changed. This must end. Keep up the fight. We must win for humanity.

