All hearts and minds this week have been on the devastation that has happened – and is continuing to happen – in the path of Hurricane Helene, including Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and especially North Carolina. I’m sure you have seen many of the horrifying pictures where entire towns have been obliterated from the map.

Total losses. Everything…gone.

The buildings gone from those towns included generational family businesses, which are how entire families earned a living.

Homes that were washed away included wedding pictures, baby pictures, family heirlooms, and irreplaceable travel mementos.

Hundreds of people have died, and hundreds remain unaccounted for.

Americans being Americans, many have rallied to take water, food, diapers, dog/cat food, clothes, medications, and blankets to those in need. Mike Lindell and MyPillow are sending 15,000 pillows. Truckers from as far away as Florida brought supplies. Search and rescue teams have assembled from across the country to bring supplies and help to recover animals and bodies. There is no running water, the rivers are considered toxic and undrinkable, and dangerous wild animals are in the milieu.

And what is the government doing?

Where are the helicopters, the drones, the heavy equipment? Locals have chainsaws - but no electricity or gas to run them. Without electricity, the food they had in refrigerators and freezers is long gone. They had no Internet until Elon Musk stepped up with Starlink. And worse, reports from the “boots on the ground” locals, the government is blocking assistance at every possible turn. As of October 4, according to NBC News, more than 700,000 people are still without power, and more to come in Florida as Hurricane Milton lands in the next two to three days (Reference: Data as of 4 p.m. ET Oct. 4. Source: NBC News analysis of PowerOutage.us data. Graphic: Joe Murphy / NBC News)

Government reports from FEMA.gov are incongruent with those who are actually THERE. We’ve heard stories of concrete barricades preventing the passage of delivery trucks and truckloads of Starlink devices denied entry. I heard an online video report from Greenville, South Carolina, where FEMA had landed 10 helicopters at the airport to block the runways of aircraft working to take supplies to North Carolina

There are thousands of our fellow countrymen and women without water, without food, and without a home. They are only being offered $894 per household—not per person—for everything they have lost, while tens of billions of dollars are being sent over seas. As reported by Isabella Maria Deluca on X.com, so far this year, the United States has given:

$198,000,000,000 - that’s $9k PER illegal immigrant that has entered the U.S.

$24,400,000,000 to Ukraine.

$11,300,000,000 to Israel.

$1,950,000,000 to Ethiopia.

$1,600,000,000 to Jordan.

$1,400,000,000 to Egypt.

$1,100,000,000 to Afghanistan.

$1,100,000,000 to Somalia.

$1,000,000,000 to Yemen.

$987,000,000 to Congo.

$896,000,000 to Syria.

$157,000,000 to Lebanon.

And Americans who have lost everything to Hurricane Helene will get $894, courtesy of FEMA. And they will have to fight for that pittance, just like the people in Lahaina are still doing.

There’s more, but you get the drift.

Yet the government claims that more than 6,000 National Guard personnel from 18 States are spearheading the response effort across the impacted region, providing critical life-saving and life-sustaining support to the victims of this unprecedented natural disaster.

If only one of these reports of inactivity and obstruction by the government is true, it’s one report too many. And if any of these FEMA workers claim to know God in their private lives, how can they live with themselves in their work life while hundreds are suffering so much loss?

Today’s Prayer

1 John 3:17

But whoever has the world’s goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him?

Dear Father, we pray for those who have lost so much during the ravages of Storm Helene, and those preparing for the next disaster from Storm Milton. Lord, those of us who have suffered losses in our lives can only imagine the mental, emotional, and spiritual pain of the loss of an entire COMMUNITY - businesses, homes, churches, public services such as fire, police, hospitals, schools, and more. Father God, we pray that relief will come their way and You will hold them close as the struggle to find a toe-hold back to a life that they knew before this disaster.



Lord, we pray for the FEMA workers that one by one, they will feel Your heavy hand on their hearts and one-by-one, they will start to break rank, leaving the status quo of “I’m just doing my job” or “I need to keep my job” to pick up a shovel or a box and help their fellow Americans. Melt the coldness and arrogance of their hearts. Let them know what Your Word says about turning back on those in need. So many are hurting now, in this country, right here, right now, with thousands more to come.



Lord, call our nation to repentance. Call Your people to prayer, to seek Your face, so that You put a cloak of protection around Your people who are here. We pray this Lord so You will begin to heal our land. (2 Chronicles 7:14). In Jesus name, Amen

