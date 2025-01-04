Originally posted Feb. 24, 2023 - updated and reposted

Fool me twice? Don’t let it happen

In February 2023, Argentina and Uruguay declared national health emergencies following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, a virus that they claim is destroying poultry flocks and wild birds. Ten South American countries are seeing an outbreak of the H5N1 ‘Bird flu’ virus.

Is this something new?

There have been many ‘outbreaks’ of H5N1 and other strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the U.S. and various parts of the world over the last 150 years. The previous outbreaks have a striking similarity to the current ramping up of global hysteria. And, like historical outbreaks, reports of human illness and human deaths have been exceedingly rare.

Recycling the “News”

Just because a ‘viral particle’ can be identified, it doesn’t mean it is the cause of an illness. In fact, influenza A particles are entirely benign, silent passengers in the intestinal tracts of all types of waterfowl. During trans-global seasonal migration, thousands of ducks and geese congregate in available lakes and ponds along their journey. An examination of the lake water where flocks have converged would reveal tens of billions of influenza A particles.

Influenza A subtypes have been delineated as either “mildly pathogenic,” meaning they cause minimal or no disease, or “highly pathogenic,” meaning their presence has been associated with widespread death among all types of birds. Since the 1980s, all outbreaks of “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza” (HPAI) viruses have been caused by antigen subtypes H5, H7, and H9. The virus in the current news articles is a highly pathogenic subtype referred to as H5N1.

This is the same viral strain circulating in 2005.

An old player in a new game

The first highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus was isolated on the Italian peninsula in 1878. Like many immigrants of the Ellis Island era, the ‘Fowl Plague,’ as it became known, reached the shores of the U.S. via New York City sometime in 1924. The initial outbreak and another outbreak that occurred five years later were contained by destroying the poultry stock in the entire area.

When a highly pathogenic influenza virus is found in a flock, it is presumed that the virus will be transmitted indefinitely through the birds' stool. Complete destruction of all the birds is considered to be the only option for eradicating the outbreak, even if the birds show no sign of infection. That practice continues today, with the large-scale culling of flocks used to eliminate the presence of the virus.

Culling is accepted internationally as a legitimate public health measure since the 1700s when it was first implemented to contain an outbreak of rinderpest, a diarrheal disease in cattle. However, the fact that culling is such a common intervention does not mean it is necessarily supported by scientific evidence. Being resource (manpower, time, monetary costs) intensive, from a public health perspective, a careful analysis of the available evidence is needed. An immediate argument against culling is that animals suffer both emotional and physical pain (McMillan, 2003) between the moment they are hurt (shot, poisoned, etc.) and their death. Researchers from the Centre for Biomedical Ethics, National University of Singapore, and Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel have concluded that culling has not been proven effective or cost-effective from a scientific perspective and should be highly contested from a societal perspective.

Records show that since 1959, there have been 21 reported outbreaks of HPAI worldwide. The majority have occurred in Europe, with a few emerging in Mexico and Canada. Of the 21 incidents, five resulted in significant losses to regional economies. Minor outbreaks occurred sporadically throughout the U.S. and abroad until 1983, when a major epidemic of highly pathogenic H5N2 appeared on farms in rural Pennsylvania. Two years and $60 million later, the outbreak had been controlled. However, nearly 17 million birds—mostly chickens and domestic ducks—had been destroyed, leading to escalated consumer costs of approximately $349 million, mostly due to a 30 percent jump in retail egg prices.

In another part of the world and almost twenty years later (2001), H5N1 viruses were isolated at the Western Wholesale Food Market in Hong Kong from geese imported into the central slaughterhouse. Widespread testing was undertaken and many birds throughout the province were found to be positive, prompting authorities to order the slaughter of virtually all poultry—chickens, ducks, geese, and quail—in the territory. The slaughter of 1.2 million birds cost the farms and markets across the region more than $10 million.

The preceding chronology illustrates that avian influenza outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. and around the world with varying degrees of severity for decades. Taken in context, the real concern is about the economic losses to local farmers and the poultry industry. However, the nation and the economy have weathered HPAI outbreaks in the past; this is nothing new. Keep that in mind—and don’t panic—if and when the media starts hawking the “arrival of H5N1” in this country.

Bird flu, Round 1

The bird flu hype first appeared on the world stage in May 1997 through an ironically innocent setting. A Hong Kong preschool had set up a small petting zoo on its grounds, making a home for five chickens and eight ducks. The children were delighted to spend time with their new-feathered friends. Several days later, a three-year-old boy in the class began to cough. The illness and fever progressed rapidly. The boy’s parents rushed him to the hospital where he was admitted with pneumonia and respiratory distress. Six days later, the child died suddenly from complications of multiple organ system failure. The doctors requested an autopsy but no underlying immunodeficiency or cardiopulmonary disease was identified. Three months later, tracheal washings that had been sent to a reference laboratory in the Netherlands and the U.S. CDC identified viruses to be viruses avian influenza A virus, H5N1. In a report published later, researchers held that this particular bird flu virus had not previously caused infection in humans. The news of the direct bird-to-human transmission sent a chill throughout the medical and scientific community: This was reported to be the first documented isolation of H5N1 in humans and was all public health officials around the globe needed to hear. They believed the next pandemic had arrived.

Bird flu, Round 2

A few sporadic outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred throughout the world between 1997 and late 2002.

However, beginning late in 2003 and throughout early 2004, more and more outbreaks of H5N1 were being reported in poultry across Southeast Asia: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Approximately 45 people tested positive for the H5N1 virus and a handful died. The finger-pointing began and family farmers throughout the region were in the crosshairs.

In most Southeast Asian countries, raising poultry as a backyard operation has been a common practice for centuries. Village chickens form an integral part of village life and have an important social value in some countries. In fact, 80 percent of the world’s poultry, including at least 60 percent of China’s estimated 13.2 billion chickens, are raised in free-range style. The activity is both a means for supplementing the family income and providing food for the family. [REF: FAOstat. Statistical database of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Rome Italy. FAO. (1998)]

Bird flu, Round 3?

On February 23, 2023, Cambodian authorities also reported an 11-year-old girl had died from an H5N1 infection. When 12 of her contacts were tested, her father was found to be positive for H5N1.

With everything we have learned over the last five years regarding the fraudulent nature of PCR testing, one must ask the question: What was the CT threshold on this test? Did the girl die from H5N1 or from something else in the presence of H5N1? We have learned that with SARS-CoV2, there is no such thing as an asymptomatic carrier. We must apply this to the girl’s healthy but “contaminated” father, too.

The article when on to say, “However, it remains unclear whether the two cases were down to human-to-human transmission, or the result of both father and daughter having had close contact with animals infected with H5N1.” The World Health Organization said on Friday that increasing reports of bird flu in humans are “worrying.”

Is this sounding familiar?

One of the ‘Gifts of COVID’ is that all things hidden are being exposed: the fraud of the government, the fraud and lying within our public health sector and from our ‘respected’ medical doctors, the power grab of the globalists, and on and on.



I will soon be releasing a new book about the biggest power grab in history. As for the new hype regarding H5N1, ignore it.

Don’t let it happen again.

