We are witnessing the largest biological, ethical, and legal failure in modern medical history—and it’s not even close. The COVID-19 mRNA shots were sold to the public under a banner of safety, effectiveness, and community responsibility. But the veil is being lifted. The consequences are undeniable: shortened life spans, exploding rates of neurological disorders, and a health care system unwilling to accept responsibility for the carnage is caused. That’s why I wrote Zero Accountability—to pull back the curtain and expose how Big Pharma has weaponized vaccines, public health, and the law, without consequence.

This isn’t theory. It’s not speculation. It’s data-backed, paper-trail-proven truth. The book has 400 pages and more than 250 references.

The Newest Alarming Evidence

A recent study flagged 86 neuropsychiatric safety signals linked directly to COVID-19 vaccines. The study included documented cases of psychosis, suicidal ideation, dementia, delusions, strokes, cognitive collapse, and more. This isn’t fringe science. This was first reported by Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, working with Dr. Peter McCullough on the substack, Focal Points. The study noted that both CDC and FDA safety thresholds had been breached.

And still—no one blinks.

How can this be happening in a country that boasts about its public health system? The answer is simple: there is zero accountability. Not from regulatory agencies. Not from pharmaceutical corporations. Not from politicians. And tragically, not even from many physicians who continue to push these shots.

A Drop in Life Expectancy

A preprint article co-authored by Dr. McCullough indicates that individuals who’ve had two or more COVID-19 shots may face a 37% reduction in life expectancy. Yes, you read that right—thirty-seven percent. The shot you thought would keep you safe may actually shorten your life.

Why? Because the synthetic spike protein produced by the mRNA shots doesn’t simply disappear. It integrates. It replicates. It crosses the blood-brain barrier. It buries into your heart muscle. Foreign DNA sequences are into your DNA—like adding the wrong bead to a strand of pearls. And once it’s inserted, you can't just pull it out without fracturing the entire chain.

Imagine that level of disruption across millions of cells in the body. The result? Neurological disorders. Autoimmune chaos. Turbo cancers. Cardiovascular collapse. Sudden death. We’re not talking about rare events. We’re talking about outcomes that are now tragically becoming more common everyday.

My Book: Zero Accountability in a Failed System

Zero Accountability is more than a title. It’s the reality we’re living in.

I began this book as an update to my earlier work, FOWL: Bird Flu – It’s Not What You Think, which challenged the fear-driven H5N1 narrative two decades ago. But as I started update the bird flu sections, I realized the larger story needed to be told: how adjuvants were first pushed into flu shots starting in 2005, how public health became weaponized, and how medical tyranny gained its grip through decades of orchestrated control.

The book is 416 pages, with more than 250 references, and dives deep into adjuvants, viral vectors, human and animal cell lines, and even the scam of Tamiflu. There are three chapters dedicated solely to the collapse of public health infrastructure. I walk readers through how EMRs (electronic medical records), Medicare fraud, and the Healthy People programs over the last 40 years laid the groundwork for today’s disaster.

And yes, I cover the tragedy of the 1.6 million people who filed VAERS reports for COVID-19 vaccine injuries—only to be completely dismissed. Filing with VAERS is like trying to buy a plane ticket at the DMV. It’s the wrong place to file a claim about a COVID-19 jab injury. Because of the fine print within the PREP Act, the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is designed to go nowhere.

The compensation program under the PREP Act has barely paid out anything. Of the 30 claims that have been compensated, if the two large payments are tossed out as outliers (on for thrombocytopenia syndrome [TTS] and one for myocarditis)— about $4,000 per injury has been paid. Not a single death claim has been paid. Meanwhile, the pain and suffering for millions of other victims? Lifelong.

We Knew This Was Coming

In 2021, I warned about the neurological dangers of spike proteins, the rise in myocarditis, autoimmune disease, infertility, and even cancer in the 40 Mechanisms of Injury webinars and ebook. Today, in 2025, mainstream science, physicians, and government is just catching up.

The spike protein is not harmless. It is a biological weapon. It reprograms cellular function, crosses into the blood-brain-barrier, and wreaks havoc within every organ in the body. And yet, the government continues to push these shots, while fast-tracking new ones—including a new self-amplifying mRNA vaccine referred to as sa-mRNA, for H5N1 bird flu, discussed extensively in Zero Accountability.

This isn’t medicine. It’s madness.

The Future Vision of the Mad Scientists

Just one day after President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison announced a sweeping new initiative to revolutionize cancer treatment through artificial intelligence and personalized medicine. The effort is part of a $500 billion public-private venture known as Project Stargate, which aims to build an advanced AI infrastructure across the United States.

Ellison emphasized that this goal is not theoretical but a near-term reality—one that will be powered by AI. The project represents a convergence of biotech, cloud computing, and machine learning, promising a new era of medicine that is both personalized and powered by precision data. The plan is to use powerful AI tools to detect cancer early through a blood test, sequence the tumor’s DNA, and create a custom mRNA vaccine—all in just 48 hours. Ellison described it as the future of medicine: fast, targeted, and powered by artificial intelligence. We did a webinar warning about this project. You can find it here.

Not So Fast

Hearing the lofty promises, Dr. Robert Malone had a different and sobering perspective about the futuristic plan. In a blog post on January 22, 2025, Malone described the initiative as "clear-cut grifting" and criticized the promotion of mRNA vaccines for cancer by tech executives. He questioned the scientific understanding behind the project, stating that AI-driven approaches do not easily address the complexities. Malone also expressed concern over the influence of tech industry figures on public health decisions, suggesting that financial motivations may be driving such initiatives.

Malone mentioned during a group podcast that we both participated in that this type of cancer treatment intervention had been unsuccessfully attempted in animal trials for 30 years. Now, with billions being spent on new factories already under construction, the industry has committed to transforming this failed technology into a global dependency. These “personalized” cancer treatments are set to be delivered using a technology (mRNA) already known to cause cancer. How’s that going to work?

It’s a snake eating its own tail—and it’s being calling futuristic innovation.

Autism: A Crisis Ignored

At a recent Presidential Cabinent Meeting , Secretary Kennedy promised that by September, we’ll know what causes autism. But let’s be honest: we’ve known for decades. It’s the vaccines.

Autism rates are now 1 in 31 nationwide. In boys, the incidence is 1 in 20 and in California? The rates are a horrifying 1 in 12 children have autism or have one of many neurodevelopmental disorders. A new study released by the CDC confirms this number and warns that if we don’t change course, we’re staring down a future where every child will be neurologically damaged. In his substack, by fellow health freedom fighter, James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D., explains the new data the best and is a must-read.

There’s no mystery. The data is there. The science has been published. But the medical community and the government refuse to act. Why?

Because accountability would mean liability.

The Pediatric Poisoning Schedule

I’ve made a personal decision: I will no longer refer to it as the “pediatric vaccination schedule.” It’s not. It’s the pediatric poisoning schedule.

From the moment of birth, babies receive a synthetic vitamin K injection, followed closely by RSV and hepatitis B vaccines. By two months, they’re bombarded with up to seven more shots, at two, four, and six months of age. By 12 months, another round is given - up to 9 shots in one visits. The Gardasil, meningitis jabs, and annual flu jabs are given starting at 9 years. It’s a rhythm of chronic toxicity, delivered under the guise of health.

And all of it is pushed by insurance incentives, pharmaceutical lobbying, and institutional inertia. Pediatricians often don’t even question it—they just follow the schedule, regardless of harm.

How to Heal: Practical Solutions

Now for the good news: you can take your health back.

Chapter 19 of Zero Accountability is titled “Tying It All Together: The Activist Playbook.” This book is not just about what is wrong—it’s about what you can do now.

Here are steps anyone can take to begin restoring their health and building immune resilience:

1. Detox the Spike

Nattokinase , bromelain , serratiopeptidase , and curcumin may help break down spike proteins and reduce inflammation. This product, Green Energy, has a great combination and it’s only $10 -

Zeolite sprays , like PBX from Touchstone Essentials, can bind to and eliminate toxins.

Activated charcoal and various binders clean up the gut and help remove metals.

2. Improve Blood Flow

ECP therapy (external counterpulsation) boosts nitric oxide and circulatory health. Coupling ECP with Cardiomiracle is the best solution for inflammation.

Ozone therapy hyper-oxygenates the body, reducing viral loads and promoting detox.

3. Try Nicotine Patches (in microdoses)

Dr. Bryan Ardis has shown that nicotine patches—cut into small 3.5 mg sections—can have miraculous effects for some: restoring hearing, smell, and stabilizing heart rhythm.

4. Nourish and Rebuild

Eliminate white sugar, gluten, seed oils, and processed foods.

Eat whole, organic, anti-inflammatory foods.

Support your thyroid, liver, kidneys, and gut through high-quality supplements and filtered water.

5. Use Ivermectin Strategically

Ivermectin can play a powerful preventive role, though it’s not one-size-fits-all. It’s worth exploring, especially for those exposed to spike protein transmission or lingering post-jab symptoms.

It's Not Too Late—But Time Is Short

I believe with all my heart that the body has an extraordinary capacity to heal. As an osteopath, I was trained in the body’s innate design to repair, rebuild, and restore. But we must give it what it needs and remove what harms it.

We also must prepare spiritually.

Fear drove millions into the arms of pharmaceutical products. Instead of crying out to the Lord, many bowed to the pharmakeia. It’s time to repent—not just spiritually, but biologically. No more shots. No more compromises. No more “cup of soup” exchanges for your birthright. So prepare—clean your body, strengthen your mind, and above all, root yourself in Christ. Because the systems of man will fail. But God will never.

