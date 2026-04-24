Zen Honeycutt – Unstoppable: The Food You Eat Is Being Chemically Altered

The food system has changed in ways most people never examine, and the impact is showing up in chronic illness, especially in children.

This conversation focuses on glyphosate, GMOs, and the chemical exposure now embedded in everyday food. Zen Honeycutt explains how her investigation began with severe food allergies in her children and expanded into a deeper look at how food is grown, processed, and consumed.

The discussion outlines how glyphosate became central to industrial agriculture and why most crops are designed to withstand chemical spraying. This creates exposure that is not occasional but continuous.

Testing is a major part of the conversation. Findings of glyphosate and multiple pesticides in food, breast milk, and consumer products raise questions about long-term impact and what that means for the body.

The episode also examines why public perception has not shifted. Messaging and regulation continue to shape what people believe about safety, even as legal challenges and independent testing raise concerns.

Policy becomes a critical focus. The conversation looks at current legislation tied to pesticide regulation and what it could mean for accountability.

The interview expands beyond what is covered in Zen’s book Unstoppable, while the book contains deeper research and documentation that cannot be fully explored here.

This episode makes one thing clear. Exposure to pesticides and glyphosate is not occasional. It is happening daily through food and water. That shifts the conversation from awareness to what the body is carrying and how it handles that burden over time.

Important Links:

Website: https://zenhoneycutt.com/

Website: Moms Across America

Free E-book: Unstoppable Mini E-Book

Book: Unstoppable: Transforming Sickness and Struggle into Triumph, Empowerment and a Celebration of Community

TODAY’S SPONSORS:

This episode makes one thing clear. Exposure to pesticides and glyphosate is not occasional. It is happening daily through food and water. That shifts the conversation from awareness to what the body is carrying and how it handles that burden over time.

Detox Pack

Glyphosate and pesticide exposure do not simply pass through the body without consequence. They can accumulate and place stress on detoxification pathways. The Detox Pack is used to support the body’s ability to bind and remove these compounds, including pesticides and glyphosate, as part of an ongoing daily exposure environment.

Fulvic Minerals

Modern soil depletion has changed the nutrient profile of food. What used to come naturally through soil and water is now significantly reduced. Fulvic minerals help restore that missing connection by supporting mineral transport and cellular function. Many people add it to their daily water to create what is often referred to as living water, bringing back elements that were once naturally present.

Natto-Clear

Ongoing exposure to environmental stressors places strain on circulation and the body’s internal systems. Supporting blood flow and vascular health becomes part of maintaining resilience in that environment.

These are not positioned as quick fixes. They are tools that support the body in a system where exposure is continuous and cannot be fully avoided.

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