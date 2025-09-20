When Speech Becomes a Target: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Death of Debate on Campus

A man was murdered for speaking.

That sentence alone should stop us in our tracks. Charlie Kirk was on the campus at Utah Valley University, exercising the hallmark of American life — free speech. He asked questions, engaged critics, and invited disagreement. For that, he was gunned down in full view of students, faculty, and the world.

The shock reverberated far beyond Utah. From London to Tokyo, rallies declared, “We are Charlie.” But just as loud was a chorus of celebration from students, teachers, and even doctors who cheered his death. Websites aggregated tens of thousands of posts mocking him, praising his assassin, and insisting the killing was “justice.”

I invited Corey Miller, PhD, author of The Progressive Miseducation of America and President/CEO of Ratio Christi, to join me for this special edition of This Week with Dr. T. Corey has lived on these campuses as a professor, minister, and cultural combatant who is an 8th-generation Utahn. He knows exactly how we arrived at this dark moment.

The Rise of Assassination Culture

Corey didn’t mince words: we are living in what researchers are now calling an “assassination culture.”

Over half of young adults surveyed recently said they would justify the assassination of political figures they disagree with.

Sympathies among students lean disturbingly toward the shooters rather than the slain.

One in three college students believes physical violence is justified to prevent what they label “hate speech.”

The logic is chilling but consistent. When words are labeled as violence, then actual violence can be justified as self-defense. That is the poisonous equation being drilled into the next generation.

How Academia Engineered the Shift

Corey traced the roots:

Cultural Marxism reframed life as oppressor vs. oppressed, filtering everything through race, class, sex, and identity.

Postmodernism declares that truth doesn’t exist, only power.

Together, they forged an ideology where identity determines morality, dissent is “harm,” and speech itself is “violence.”

This was no accident. Thinkers from the Frankfurt School to Foucault seeded these ideas into elite universities. Decades later, their disciples run entire university departments, train teachers, shape media, and steer culture. What began as theory now fuels policy, pedagogy, and protest.

“The barbarians are no longer at the gates,” Corey said. “They’re in the citadels.”

Hate Speech or Free Speech? The False Choice

The First Amendment does not protect everything — you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater. But the left’s weaponization of speech, even creating lists of words that can not be said because they offend or imply hate, has made disagreement unsafe.

Charlie Kirk’s public dialogues made the point. He asked an obviously biological female student, “What is a woman?” and instead of reasoned answers, the response was: “Why are you being so hateful?” Inquiry has been criminalized. Logic is being met with outrage. And now, public disagreement equals danger.

This is not debate. It is indoctrination.

The Church’s Crossroads

Here’s the paradox: after Charlie’s assassination, hatred exploded online. At the same time, prayer vigils filled parks and churches. Bibles sold out. People who hadn’t been to church in decades whispered, “I’m going to go back this Sunday.”

Corey sees revival stirring — but warns it will fade if pulpits stay silent.

Pastors must preach the truth about Jesus with clarity. Ethics isn’t optional; it is part of the Gospel.

Parents must equip children intellectually for what they are going to face across America today. Faith without application collapses in the classroom.

Churches must train minds, not just emotions. Jesus commanded us to love God by seeking Him first in all that we do.

If parents do not teach this generation to withstand the Marxist academic dogma, the universities will do the indoctrination without them.

Reclaiming the University

Can the tide turn? Mr. Miller insists it can — but only with resolve and sacrifice.

Ratio Christi offers funding for PhD students at top universities to push back against the current DEI indoctrination. Contact them for more information.

Ratio Christi chapters across the country are training students in Christian apologetics, free speech, and reasoned faith.

The organization has successfully defended students’ rights to speak with court victories.

It will take decades. It will take money, strategy, and courage. But it can be done. The left played the long game. We must, too.

Making America Good Again

Miller reminded us of the statement commonly associated with Alexis de Tocqueville,

"America is great because she is good, but if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great."

The sentiment has been repeated and popularized by numerous political figures. Greatness does not spring from power alone. It is rooted in virtue — the moral character of its people. Our Founders knew this. Our culture seems to have forgotten it.

Restoring goodness means:

Returning to God’s Word as the measure of truth.

Rebuilding families that pass on faith and reason.

Restoring the Ten Commandments as an ethical anchor for government.

These were the things that Charlie Kirk believed in strongly. He lived them. He advocated for them. He died for them.

Do Something. Now.

The choices before us are stark. We can wring our hands over Charlie’s death and then move on, or we can act. Corey put it bluntly: “Ideas have consequences — bad ones create victims, good ones build civilizations.”

Start a chapter of TPUSA. Start a chapter of Ratio Christi. Start a local Bible study. Call your pastor to give him encouragement. Teach your children the truth about God before the universities un-teach them.

Not sure where to start? DocMalik, a new friend of mine (I was recently on his podcast) has created a list of 160 things to do to resist global tyranny. Check them out here.

The question is not whether ideas will shape America. The question is whose ideas will.

