Dr. Tenpenny's Weekly Roundup March 30, 2026
Lots is happening week after week. Here's the recap.
Thanks for the continued feedback on our weekly roundup email. It seems you all really like it, so we’ll keep doing it. Keep the suggestions coming. This one is on a Monday due to some internet glitches we had, but we’ll get back to sending these on the weekends.
Immune System Masterclass TONITE!
TONITE March 30th at 8pm ET.
LIVE Ask the Expert Masterclass on the IMMUNE SYSTEM with Dr. Aristo Vojdani
There’s still time to register before it starts!
Dr. Aristo Vojdani is a name many of you will recognize if you’ve spent any time studying functional or integrative medicine. His work has helped shape the education of thousands of practitioners through organizations like Institute for Functional Medicine and American Academy of Environmental Medicine.
Tonite’s masterclass will go beyond the usual conversation. We hear a lot about “boosting” the immune system but rarely stop to question what that actually means. Dr. Vojdani will walk us through what real immune balance looks like and why it matters for long-term health.
Join us live, bring your questions, and take a deeper look at what’s really driving immune function.
It’s All About the Kids
This week we focused on what is most important—our children. We had some great podcasts. Hope you will watch.
I was heartbroken to hear from some of you in the chats—grandparents who are not allowed to see their grandchildren, or if you do, it is in a very controlled fashion. Very sad. Differing Covid responses and political views have shaped the relationships. You said “all we want to do is spend time with them, love them, play with them and be a part of their lives.”
What role do you actually play in your grandchild’s life?
If you want to understand what is shaping your child’s thinking right now, this is a conversation every parent, grandparent and educator needs to hear. Brent Dusing addresses something most parents are already dealing with every day: what is actually shaping your child once they are inside a screen.
Brent Dusing understands how these systems work because he has been part of creating them. In this episode, he explains how content is selected, how certain material is pushed forward, and how other ideas are quietly reduced or never shown at all.
Newborn screening is no longer just screening. It is best described now as building a genetic databank of baby DNA. The shift has happened quietly, and screening has expanded far beyond its original purpose. What begins in the first hours of life now opens pathways that extend far beyond infancy and well into adulthood.
Attorney and child-welfare advocate Dr. Leah Wilson joined me last week to examine how whole-genome sequencing is being introduced through hospital systems, federal pilot programs, and state public-health policy.
The Corrupt Media
This week in my Saturday substack, I wrote about the Disinformation Dozen, of which I am a member. I provided an update on CCDH and on our lawsuit against them. It’s a must read, and we need your support to see this through.
In keeping with the media theme, Friday’s conversation with YourNews Media founder Sam Anthony was amazing. The media is broken. Not cracked. Not biased. It’s BROKEN. Sam steps in with a solution that hits like a sledgehammer. He is not just talking about fixing journalism. He is rebuilding it from the ground up.
What I’m Reading
I’m reading Chef Pete Evans’ MAHA Cookbook. It’s wonderful, and here is my latest interview with him. Most people think the food they’re eating is healthy. Not the case. Be sure to tune in.
Here is the link to the library of all the books I have featured on my America Out Loud podcast.
What’s Coming Up
April 10-Tenpenny IMC 30th Anniversary Celebration. RSVP here
April 11-AI Singularity Webinar on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)
Reserve your seat: https://prep4survival.org/agicookie 💰 Save $25 with code: AGI2026-COOKIE
QUICK LINKS:
Excellent summary of newsworthy articles. Thanks for all you do. The part about grandparents not being able to spend time with your grandchildren due to unnecessary reasoning is so sad. A grandparent can offer a wealth of love and knowledge that cannot be matched. Grandparents play a strong and loving relationship with their grandchildren and should not be hindered from doing so. These unnecessary demands made before children can be with their grandparents is akin to a bad divorce with a parent using the child to hurt or control the other parent. All this does is take away an abundance of love a child can receive. It’s infuriating to think about. Fortunately for me, I have an opportunity to be with mine without someone’s political or vaccine preferences interfering.