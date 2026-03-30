Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
7h

Excellent summary of newsworthy articles. Thanks for all you do. The part about grandparents not being able to spend time with your grandchildren due to unnecessary reasoning is so sad. A grandparent can offer a wealth of love and knowledge that cannot be matched. Grandparents play a strong and loving relationship with their grandchildren and should not be hindered from doing so. These unnecessary demands made before children can be with their grandparents is akin to a bad divorce with a parent using the child to hurt or control the other parent. All this does is take away an abundance of love a child can receive. It’s infuriating to think about. Fortunately for me, I have an opportunity to be with mine without someone’s political or vaccine preferences interfering.

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