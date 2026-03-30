Thanks for the continued feedback on our weekly roundup email. It seems you all really like it, so we’ll keep doing it. Keep the suggestions coming. This one is on a Monday due to some internet glitches we had, but we’ll get back to sending these on the weekends.

Immune System Masterclass TONITE!

TONITE March 30th at 8pm ET.

LIVE Ask the Expert Masterclass on the IMMUNE SYSTEM with Dr. Aristo Vojdani

There’s still time to register before it starts!

Register Now

Dr. Aristo Vojdani is a name many of you will recognize if you’ve spent any time studying functional or integrative medicine. His work has helped shape the education of thousands of practitioners through organizations like Institute for Functional Medicine and American Academy of Environmental Medicine.

Tonite’s masterclass will go beyond the usual conversation. We hear a lot about “boosting” the immune system but rarely stop to question what that actually means. Dr. Vojdani will walk us through what real immune balance looks like and why it matters for long-term health.

Join us live, bring your questions, and take a deeper look at what’s really driving immune function.

Register Now

It’s All About the Kids

This week we focused on what is most important—our children. We had some great podcasts. Hope you will watch.

I was heartbroken to hear from some of you in the chats—grandparents who are not allowed to see their grandchildren, or if you do, it is in a very controlled fashion. Very sad. Differing Covid responses and political views have shaped the relationships. You said “all we want to do is spend time with them, love them, play with them and be a part of their lives.”

What role do you actually play in your grandchild’s life?

Watch Here

If you want to understand what is shaping your child’s thinking right now, this is a conversation every parent, grandparent and educator needs to hear. Brent Dusing addresses something most parents are already dealing with every day: what is actually shaping your child once they are inside a screen.

Brent Dusing understands how these systems work because he has been part of creating them. In this episode, he explains how content is selected, how certain material is pushed forward, and how other ideas are quietly reduced or never shown at all.

Watch here

Newborn screening is no longer just screening. It is best described now as building a genetic databank of baby DNA. The shift has happened quietly, and screening has expanded far beyond its original purpose. What begins in the first hours of life now opens pathways that extend far beyond infancy and well into adulthood.

Attorney and child-welfare advocate Dr. Leah Wilson joined me last week to examine how whole-genome sequencing is being introduced through hospital systems, federal pilot programs, and state public-health policy.

Watch Here

The Corrupt Media

This week in my Saturday substack, I wrote about the Disinformation Dozen, of which I am a member. I provided an update on CCDH and on our lawsuit against them. It’s a must read, and we need your support to see this through.

In keeping with the media theme, Friday’s conversation with YourNews Media founder Sam Anthony was amazing. The media is broken. Not cracked. Not biased. It’s BROKEN. Sam steps in with a solution that hits like a sledgehammer. He is not just talking about fixing journalism. He is rebuilding it from the ground up.

Watch Here

What I’m Reading

I’m reading Chef Pete Evans’ MAHA Cookbook. It’s wonderful, and here is my latest interview with him. Most people think the food they’re eating is healthy. Not the case. Be sure to tune in.

Watch Here

Here is the link to the library of all the books I have featured on my America Out Loud podcast.



What’s Coming Up

April 10-Tenpenny IMC 30th Anniversary Celebration. RSVP here

April 11-AI Singularity Webinar on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Reserve your seat: https://prep4survival.org/agicookie 💰 Save $25 with code: AGI2026-COOKIE

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