The reports of deaths from the COVID-19 shots continue to pour in. I feel compelled to write a few articles in an attempt to stop the coming carnage to humanity, but particularly to children. They have no voice. They can’t refuse. Adults can voluntarily roll up their sleeves…or not. But who will stand in the gap for the fetus (pregnant women) and 3 to 6-month-old infants?

I came across this article, “Tau Protein and Its Role in Blood-Brain Barrier Dysfunction,” a few weeks ago when researching the effect of the COVID-19 jabs on the brain. I found it really eye-opening. I’ve written a substack takes you through some rather heavy science about the blood-brain barrier and a group of proteins in the brain called tau proteins. Hang with me; this is important for understanding what we’re seeing more and more of.

Abstract: (simplified)

The blood-brain barrier (BBB) plays a crucial role in maintaining the specialized microenvironment of the central nervous system (CNS)...The list of CNS diseases associated with BBB dysfunction is growing. Opening the BBB, which will allow foreign particles in the blood to enter the brain, can lead to a host of abnormalities, including chronic neuroinflammation, [cognitive] dysfunction, vascular dementia, strokes (hypoxic and ischemic), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and even diabetes mellitus.

...BBB damage is also associated with conditions known as tauopathies (pronounced taw-op-a-thees). Tauopathies represent a group of approximately 20 different neurodegenerative diseases characterized by abnormal deposition of the tau proteins throughout the brain. This article summarizes the current understanding of the role of tau proteins when the BBB undergoes structural and functional changes.

Tau proteins are a group of six proteins. Their primary function is to maintain the stability of microtubules in the nerves within the brain and throughout the central nervous system (CNS). Although they are found primarily in the brain, they are also found in lesser quantities in every cell in the body. They help keep cellular microtubules strong, stabilize DNA, and regulate the transport of substances into neurons.

When tau proteins are damaged, they become misfolded and lose normal function. They clump together and form neurofibrillary tangles. Much has been published about how these tangled neurons can lead to brain pathologies. Neurofibrils damage the neurovascular unit (discussed below). Moreover, the distribution and amount of neurofibrillary tangles correlate with the severity of cognitive impairment seen within individuals.

When the tangled proteins spread throughout the brain, the disorders are called tauopathies. Tauopathies are characterized by either an accumulation of a pathological substance called amyloid or by the release of fragments of tau proteins from the brain into the circulation. Clinical symptoms include frontotemporal dementia, akinesia with gait freezing, and cerebellar ataxia. Evidence exists that tau proteins may play a role in drug-resistant epilepsy, contributing to cognitive decline and continual brain degeneration.

(diagram from Aaseth et al: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/4/1269/htm)

Disruption of the BBB

The CNS is one of the most delicate systems in the human body. In fact, it has been estimated that almost every neuron has its own endothelial cells*. This fact explains the necessity to maintain a highly regulated environment within the brain’s cells.

The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a term used to describe the unique microvasculature of the central nervous system (CNS). Its tight junctions are physical barriers that strictly regulate what can enter the brain, protecting it from toxins, pathogens, and chemical injury. However, the BBB can break down when it is exposed chronically to pro-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, or chemical and environmental toxicities.

*DEFINITION: Endothelial cells form the barrier between vessels and tissues. They control the flow of substances and fluid into and out of a tissue. Endothelial cells line blood vessels and lymphatic vessels. Impaired function can lead to serious health issues within the brain.

More recently, the BBB has been found to be part of what is called the neurovascular unit (NVU). The NVU is a highly dynamic system that oversees the proper functioning of the brain. The NVU is interdependent with the function and interaction between neurons, mast cells, glial cells, immune cells, and even tissues outside the brain. This ‘intelligent network’ can influence processes throughout the entire nervous system. An intact BBB is crucial for the proper function of the NVU.

The breakdown of the BBB can be caused by physical disruption of the tight junctions (such as a concussion or head trauma) and/or enzymatic degradation of the basement membranes of the endothelial cells by toxicities. The list of CNS pathologies involving BBB dysfunction is rapidly expanding. BBB disruption has now been associated with numerous pathological conditions such as ischemic strokes, infections, epilepsy, tumors, and neuroinflammatory diseases, including tauopathies. The breakdown of the BBB is an early, independent biomarker of human cognitive dysfunction.

It has been recently confirmed that tau proteins can cross into the brain or out of the brain into the blood (flow bidirectionally). When the BBB is damaged, tau proteins can leak into the blood. In fact, tau proteins have been found in the blood of 40 - 50% of patients in the acute phase of a stroke when the BBB is disrupted.

Why is this important?

Over the last five years, it has been widely discussed that spike proteins from the COVID-19 jab and lipid nanoparticles can damage the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. The S1 subunit of the spike protein can increase its permeability, leading to a cascade of pro-inflammatory responses. These effects can be evident as early as 2 hours after exposure.

Short-term disruption of the BBB has been associated with neurological complications, including fatigue, loss of smell, and memory loss. This may also be associated with the rubbery blood clots seen in shot victims.

Babies and the BBB

I wrote previously about how the COVID-19 shots can lead to Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. While I was doing the research for that substack, references to tau proteins and tauopathies were woven through many of the articles. I decided to take a deeper dive into how the spike protein can disrupt the BBB of the infants they are now injecting with up to six COVID-19 shots by two years of age.

It appears that there is a widespread belief amongst pediatricians, neurologists, neuroscientists, and neurotoxicologists that the blood-brain barrier in the embryo, fetus, and newborn is “immature,” implying that it is poorly formed, leaky, or even absent.

As it turns out, that’s not true.

The functionality of the tight junctions appears early in the developing embryo. Some of the mineral transporters are even more active in the fetus than in adults...and some mechanisms, such as the transport of certain plasma proteins, active in embryos, are absent in adults. However, this is the key:

The embryo’s developing cerebral vessels are more fragile than the adult's. This may render developing brains more vulnerable to drugs, toxins, and pathological conditions, contributing to cerebral damage and later neurological disorders. In addition, after birth, there is a loss of protection by specific transporters provided by the placenta that may render the neonatal brain even more vulnerable than in the fetus. (REF: Saunders, Norman, et. al. “Barrier mechanisms in the developing brain.” Frontiers in Pharmacology. March 29, 2012.)

Doctors do no research into vaccines or other areas of anatomy and physiology. In fact, I would argue most have never read a single page of a medical textbook after graduating. Parents are trusting blindly. Here is what parents are likely to see develop in their children if they get these shots:

Cognitive dysfunction, perhaps even more severe than autism

Chronic, neurodegenerative disorders that will progress throughout their lives, leading to an early demise

Epilepsy that is refractory to drug treatment

All types of strokes

Neuroendocrine disorders, including insulin-dependent diabetes.

...I’m sure there are many more.

Share this information with your Senators and people in your local community. You may only get one opportunity to save a life, save the future generation.

