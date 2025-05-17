Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles E Robacker's avatar
Charles E Robacker
4h

If I were in RFK"s position, I would have a giant placard with all the Big Pharma donations to the politicians that I would be questioned by that day. I would then set said placard beside me in the most conspicuous location.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Trudy's avatar
Trudy
5h

Excellent information which we all need to read and know! Continued thanks for educating us, Dr. T!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture