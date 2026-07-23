UnPlug - Dr Robert Brown

Most people never question the phone beside their bed, the Wi-Fi running through the house, or the Bluetooth device pressed against their body for hours at a time. These technologies became part of daily life so quickly that almost no one stopped to ask what constant exposure might be doing beneath the surface.

Dr. Robert Brown, a diagnostic radiologist and author of Unplug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It, joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for a conversation that will make you look at your surroundings differently.

The public has been repeatedly told that wireless technology is safe because it does not create enough heat to damage tissue. But what happens when the biological effects being studied have nothing to do with heat?

That question changes everything.

Dr. Brown explains why the current safety conversation may be far too narrow and why the science surrounding electromagnetic fields deserves much closer attention. He also raises serious questions about the devices people keep closest to their bodies, the technology running through their homes, and the exposures that continue even when they believe their devices have been turned off.

One of the most unsettling parts of this conversation is how little most people know about what is happening around them. You cannot see electromagnetic fields. You cannot smell them. You may not feel anything when you are exposed. That does not mean your body is ignoring them.

This interview is not about abandoning technology or living in fear. It is about understanding what has changed in our environment, what the existing standards fail to address, and why people may need to start asking questions they were never encouraged to ask.

The technology surrounding us has advanced at extraordinary speed. Has the science protecting us kept up?

Watch now

Important Links:

Book: UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

The Wellness Blanket - save 10% with code DRT10

One of the strongest themes throughout this discussion is reducing unnecessary exposure, especially during sleep, when the body performs many of its natural repair processes.

For those interested in creating a lower-exposure sleep environment, Dr. Tenpenny recommends learning more about the Wellness Blanket as one option for supporting a healthier nighttime environment.

WavWatch - save 15% using this link

Throughout the interview, Dr. Brown discusses the growing number of invisible environmental stressors surrounding us every day.

WaveWatch is one of the technologies Dr. Tenpenny recommends exploring as part of a broader conversation about supporting resilience while living in an increasingly wireless world. Order your legacy watch today!

Pro Immune - use code DRT to save 10%

Oxidative stress is discussed repeatedly throughout this interview.

Dr. Tenpenny explains why supporting the body’s own antioxidant systems is foundational for overall health. Pro Immune provides nutrients that support the body’s natural production of glutathione and complements a broader strategy focused on strengthening the body’s normal defenses rather than simply reacting to environmental challenges.

Leave a comment