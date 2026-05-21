Unbreaking the Brain - Tiffany Ashton Bramblett

Autism, Alzheimer’s, seizures, and autoimmune dysfunction are often treated as separate conditions. Tiffany Ashton Bramblett connects them through measurable stress inside the brain.

In Unbreaking the Brain, she outlines how oxidative damage, uric acid changes, mold exposure, thyroid imbalance, and cellular stress appeared across her own family’s experience.

Her brother Tristan’s severe autism and seizure disorder. Her grandmother’s Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. Her own history with OCD, ADHD, anxiety, PANS, PANDAS, and autoimmune dysfunction.

One detail stands out. Uric acid levels increased ahead of neurological decline. Mold exposure intensified symptoms. These signals appeared before the conditions were fully defined.

The interview introduces the framework. The book goes deeper into the protocol and the underlying patterns.

Important Links:

Website: As Intended Wellness

Book: Unbreaking the Brain: The Natural Reversal of Autism, Alzheimer’s, and Autoimmune

Instagram: asintendedwellness

Facebook: As Intended Wellness

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As you listen, notice how often this comes back to what the body is carrying and not clearing.

You are being exposed every day. Mold, toxins, and metabolic stress do not stop. Your body has to deal with that whether you think about it or not.

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