Tylenol and Autism: Evidence, Scientific Blunders, and Medicine Gone Wrong - William Parker

Tylenol is one of the most widely used medications in the world. Millions of parents have trusted it for decades without giving it a second thought. Dr. William Parker believes that trust deserves another look.

In this episode of The Tenpenny Files, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny speaks with biomedical researcher Dr. William Parker, author of Tylenol and Autism: Evidence, Scientific Blunders, and Medicine Gone Wrong. Drawing from years of research, Dr. Parker explains why he believes the scientific discussion surrounding acetaminophen and regressive autism is far from over.

You’ll hear why he challenges some of the most influential research in this field, why he believes susceptibility plays a critical role, and why he argues families deserve greater transparency before informed consent can truly exist. The conversation also explores how scientific consensus is established, what happens when published research challenges accepted thinking, and why asking difficult questions remains essential to scientific progress.

Whether you’re a parent, healthcare professional, or someone who wants to better understand one of today’s most controversial medical debates, this episode will leave you with important questions to consider long after it ends.

Important Links:

Book: Tylenol and Autism: Evidence, Scientific Blunders, and Medicine Gone Wrong





Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership

For listeners who want to continue learning beyond this episode, Tenpenny Prime provides ongoing education, monthly expert presentations, live Ask the Expert sessions, and a growing library of evidence-based resources designed to help members make informed health decisions.

The Importance of Fever

Understanding why fever develops and how the body responds to illness is an important part of making informed decisions before reaching for medications. Dr. Tenpenny's educational booklet helps parents better understand one of the body's most important protective responses.

Cellular Detox Pack

Supporting healthy detoxification pathways and cellular resilience is a foundational part of Dr. Tenpenny's approach to long-term health. The Cellular Detox Pack is one of her core recommendations for individuals looking to reduce their overall toxic burden.

Leave a comment