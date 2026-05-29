Twila Brase Returns With a New Warning About Medicare - Twila Brase

Part 2

People still believe Medicare is security. Twila Brase argues the system is quietly becoming something very different.

In Part 2 of this continuing conversation, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Twila Brase move beyond enrollment rules and expose the deeper shift happening inside American healthcare. Congress is discussing automatic enrollment into Medicare Advantage. Hospitals are beginning to reject certain plans. AI is entering treatment systems. Prior authorization delays are becoming part of normal medical care.

Most people will not realize how limited their healthcare has become until they are seriously ill.

Twila Brase, president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom and author of Big Brother in the Exam Room, explains why she believes Medicare Advantage is fundamentally a rationing system and why younger generations should pay attention now instead of waiting until retirement age.

The discussion expands into government dependency, digital medicine, automation, physician burnout, collapsing hospital systems, and the growing fear that healthcare is becoming less human while becoming more controlled.

The interview opens questions most Americans are not hearing discussed anywhere else.

Important Links:

Website: The Wedge of Health Freedom

Website: Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF)

CCHF: Medicare How To Guide

CCHF: Medicare at 60: Time to Set Seniors Free

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