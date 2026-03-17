Tom Caldwell: The Mouths of the Wicked: A True January 6 Story of Corruption, Persecution, Survival and Victory

Armed agents arrived before sunrise at a quiet Virginia farm and arrested retired naval intelligence officer Tom Caldwell after January 6. Government records later confirmed he never entered the Capitol. His phone data, photographs, and location records placed him near the Peace Monument throughout the day. Federal prosecutors still described him as a central organizer of the event.

Solitary confinement followed inside a concrete cell where cold air ran continuously and medical prescriptions stopped without explanation. Noise filled the room day and night. Guards attempted to force a confession through beatings and deprivation while Caldwell refused to swear to events that never occurred.

His wife Sharon sold farm equipment to fund a legal defense while federal agencies canceled insurance, benefits, and financial access. A ten-week jury trial unfolded in Washington as prosecutors introduced testimony that clashed with the same digital evidence already in their possession.

Court transcripts, endnotes, and documentation now form the foundation of The Mouths of the Wicked. Caldwell’s record describes an arrest, a prosecution, and a prison system that operated in full view of the Constitution he once served to defend.

Important Links:

Book: The Mouths of the Wicked: A True January 6 Story of Corruption, Persecution, Survival and Victory

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