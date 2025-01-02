In April 2024, the Justice Department’s COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force (CFETF) released a report outlining the blatant and widespread fraud involving many COVID-19 relief programs. Naturally, the media was silent. In all, 3,500 people were charged and over $2 billion in stolen COVID funds were seized.
Lots of people exploited the government’s relief efforts for personal gain, and none of them will surprise you.
In the first example, the taxpayer-funded pandemic relief program called the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) was established to help performance venues and arts organizations pay the bills. Trump signed it into law in 2020. A Business Insider report showed that artists like Lil Wayne and Chris Brown received millions in grant money, using it for private jets, designer clothing and $80,000 birthday parties.
In the second example is the story of the glamorous Napa Valley 5-star hotel, Auberge du Soleil which costs $2000 a night. Still, the hotel wasn’t the investment two of its investors hoped it would be. They lost money for years, but that changed in 2020/2021 when the hotel received $9 million in COVID-19 relief. Keep in mind these relief funds were Congressionally authorized.
Who are the investors, you ask?
None other than Nancy and Paul Pelosi. Her own ethics forms filed in Congress show that in 2021, her income from this resort alone surged to $1 to $5 million. And this Napa hotel was not the only one. Many Pelosi-backed hotels, restaurants and other properties received multitudes of Covid relief funding.
This is too hot not to explode!!! Pelosi and her accomplices MUST be prosecuted and forced to pay it ALL back. A little prison time thrown in would be completely deserved!!!!
I have a good friend that was hired as “an extra teacher” for a small town high school in central MN. The principal was waiting for an older teacher to retire, but her being protected by the union was allowed to change her mind repeatedly. I was told by my friend that the principal said, “Screw it - I’ll just hire you. We have more than a million bucks left over of Covid money.”
😏